College basketball coach takes shot at ‘petty and sad’ LeBron James over Bronny-fueled revenge tweets

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James came out of the left field to dunk on Doug Gottlieb. The radio host-turned-college basketball coach is going through it in his first year in charge of a program.

James took to X to mock Gottlieb after getting his third win of the season to take his record to 3-24. He claimed that it was ‘earned not given,’ referring to his own motto, and that Gottlieb deserved a lot of credit.

Gottlieb didn’t address their beef back then. Now, in an interview with CBS Sports, he’s unleashed his wrath against the Los Angeles Lakers star, calling him ‘sad and petty.’

Doug Gottlieb says LeBron James is ‘petty and sad’

“LeBron’s a troll. He’s just punching down. It’s just sad and petty. Here’s someone who has hundreds of millions of dollars living a luxurious life in L.A. tweeting about me on his off day,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb called LeBron James a bad basketball parent

Of course, it’s not like Gottlieb didn’t go to great lengths to get on James’ bad side. Late in November, he called the four-time NBA champion a ‘bad basketball parent’ over the way he handled Bronny James’ arrival to the league:

“This toxicity is based upon one guy. And LeBron is a good father, is a good parent, but he’s a bad basketball parent because he’s making people elevate his kid to a level that his skill is not close to being at,” Gottlieb said in his show.

Gottlieb has been overly critical of Bronny in the past, and while the young guard hasn’t done much to defend his case as an NBA player, it only makes sense that his father wants nothing to do with one of his biggest critics.