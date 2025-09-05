Dick Vitale explains why Darryn Peterson is so special

Darryn Peterson is considered a top-two prospect in college basketball ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season. The combo guard enters the competition with high expectations, following a busy high school career that started at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Cuyahoga, Ohio, continued at Huntington Prep in West Virginia and ended at Prolific Prep.

Peterson has drawn high praise from analysts in recent months. His coach on the Kansas Jayhawks, Bill Self, is high on the freshman, too. A couple of months ago, Self explained the differences between Peterson’s expectations and former stars such as Andrew Wiggins or Joel Embiid:

“As a freshman coming in with the ability to put a team on his back, I’ll be honest, I don’t know if I’ve had [someone like Peterson],” Self said last month. “We didn’t ask Wiggins to do that as a freshman, Embiid didn’t do that as a freshman, Josh had Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham as a freshman.”

As the new season draws closer, Peterson continues to earn high praise from analysts.

Dick Vitale hails Darryn Peterson’s abilities ahead of NCAA season

Legendary analyst and former coach Dick Vitale shared his picks for the five best freshmen in college basketball this season. He went with Darrryn Peterson at No. 1, placing him ahead of other high-profile prospects such as AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.

Vitale is high on the combo guard and explained why he thinks the Jayhawks secured a terrific player:

“Naismith HS POY, can score, rebound, pass, defend,” Vitale wrote about Peterson. “Bill Self’s got himself a big-time winner in Peterson, who is a future top-3 draft pick.”

Peterson is expected to be a top two pick in next year’s draft, but this season might define whether he goes No. 1 or No. 2. Of course, a lot can happen until then.