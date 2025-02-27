Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to the Jai Lucas rumors

The Duke Blue Devils are looking like one of the strongest teams in all of college basketball. People rave about Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so, but they’re much more than that.

Jon Scheyer’s team just thrashed the Miami Hurricanes with a 97-60 win. That loss dropped Miami to 2-15 in ACC play, and it added even more drama to an underwhelming season.

Moreover, this game may have given Miami a glimpse of their new coach. Jai Lucas, one of Duke’s top assistants, is reportedly the leading candidate to take the reins of the program next season. If that’s the case, coach Scheyer wishes him the best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer hints at Jai Lucas’ departure

“Jai is a special coach,” Scheyer said. “We’ve been through a lot together for three years. He’s everything you could want. He’s a great coach, bottom line. Our friendship will always be there no matter what.”

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

Advertisement

Lucas has been a part of Duke’s coaching staff for three years now after a two-year tenure with John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. He also has experience as a Director of Basketball Operations.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

That kind of background, plus the Hurricanes’ struggles, make him a very suitable candidate for the head coaching position. The transfer portal will open a month from now, and Miami will most likely hire a new coach before that happens, even though Lucas might still be at work since Duke could get pretty far in the tournament.