Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to the Jai Lucas rumors

Even though Duke had a big win over Miami, they might lose one of their most important pieces.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils
© Getty ImagesHead coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils are looking like one of the strongest teams in all of college basketball. People rave about Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so, but they’re much more than that.

Jon Scheyer’s team just thrashed the Miami Hurricanes with a 97-60 win. That loss dropped Miami to 2-15 in ACC play, and it added even more drama to an underwhelming season.

Moreover, this game may have given Miami a glimpse of their new coach. Jai Lucas, one of Duke’s top assistants, is reportedly the leading candidate to take the reins of the program next season. If that’s the case, coach Scheyer wishes him the best.

Jon Scheyer hints at Jai Lucas’ departure

Jai is a special coach,” Scheyer said. “We’ve been through a lot together for three years. He’s everything you could want. He’s a great coach, bottom line. Our friendship will always be there no matter what.”

Lucas has been a part of Duke’s coaching staff for three years now after a two-year tenure with John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. He also has experience as a Director of Basketball Operations.

That kind of background, plus the Hurricanes’ struggles, make him a very suitable candidate for the head coaching position. The transfer portal will open a month from now, and Miami will most likely hire a new coach before that happens, even though Lucas might still be at work since Duke could get pretty far in the tournament.

