Mike Krzyzewski lauds the NBA for helping youth basketball

Adam Silver is working with a series of qualified people to try to help youth basketball in the United States back to where it once belonged. While the NBA isn’t losing quality players, the commissioner has noticed a trend of young players not playing as many 5-on-5 games as prior generations.

One of the people he turned to to lead this project was Mike Krzyzewski, one of the best college basketball coaches of all time. The former Duke Blue Devils coach is a special advisor to Silver, who attended Duke back in the day, and the chairman of the NBA’s Global Basketball Committee.

This team was assembled to examine the state of elite youth U.S. basketball and provide recommendations to solve whatever issues they face.

Coach K praises Adam Silver’s initiative to help youth basketball

Mike Krzyzewski offered his thoughts on the current state of elite basketball in the United States. He believes that all the time kids spend on the court doesn’t necessarily translate into lessons taught or learned.

Mike Krzyzewski

“The game in our country is undertaught and probably overplayed, if that makes sense,” Krzyzewski told USA TODAY Sports.

He applauded the league for identifying and focusing on this issue, considering all the power the league holds.

“The NBA is fully committed to helping youth basketball and college basketball,” Krzyzewski said. “Adam, the board of governors, everyone understands our responsibility in taking care of our game. The NBA should take care of our game, and they want to.”

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president Joe Dumars, Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, and even Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, among others, have joined this project.

