NCAAB News: Analyst reveals why Duke is the nation’s must-watch team right now

With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, renowned analyst John Fanta shared his thoughts on Duke and Cooper Flagg.

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils
© Jared C. Tilton - GettyCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the teams to beat in college basketball. That’s usually the case, and that hasn’t changed one bit during the 2024-25 campaign either.

According to the AP rankings, they’re currently the third-best team in the nation. As such, they’re more than expected to be a part of the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

With that in mind, renowned NCAA analyst John Fanta shared his thoughts on March Madness, raving about the Blue Devils and how Cooper Flagg will be the most talked-about player in the nation.

John Fanta says Cooper Flagg makes Duke a must-watch team

This group is so driven and fundamentally sound,” Fanta said. “I think it will be fascinating to continue to follow their road map to a title.”

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

The Blue Devils have been a solid team on both ends of the floor this season. Nevertheless, Fanta believes that Cooper Flagg’s presence alone will be enough to draw millions of eyeballs:

“Cooper Flagg is going to generate the highest amount of buzz, television ratings-wise, eyeballs-wise,” Fanta said. “People want to see if the No. 1 pick in the draft with this young Duke head coach with the brand that is Duke, a brand that casual fans love to hate, if they can rise above all and get the championship.

Of course, first, Jon Scheyer’s team needs to make sure to take care of business and go far in the tournament in the first place. But judging by the way they’re playing, it’s safe to assume that they will be there.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

