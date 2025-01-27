Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Coach K gets praises LeBron James and Stephen Curry over Team USA commitment

Even though they had nothing left to prove, LeBron James and Stephen Curry answered their nation's call when it needed them.

By Ernesto Cova

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Besides his legendary run at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski is also a Team USA legend. For years, Coach K had to deal with some of the biggest stars and egos in the basketball world.

There were some ups and downs, but for the most part, Team USA dominated under his guidance. He played a huge part in taking America back to the mountaintop in the Olympics.

That’s why he’s an authorized voice to talk about the current state of the national team. With that in mind, he tipped his hat to LeBron James and Stephen Curry for what they just did in the Paris Olympics.

Coach K praises Stephen Curry and LeBron James over Team USA leadership

Both those guys had played for the United States,” Coach K told Andy Katz. “LeBron had been on three Olympic teams before and won two gold medals. Steph, I had the honor of coaching him in two world championships in ’10 in Istanbul and ’14 in Madrid.”

Stephen Curry LeBron James

Lebron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

And so Steph wanted to play because he wanted to win an Olympic gold medal and be on the team. But both those guys, Andy, they have given a lot to USA basketball,he continued.

The Olympics gave the fans a chance to get a glimpse of what it would’ve been like to have Curry and James on the same thing. Fortunately for the rest of the NBA, that was never the case.

Ernesto Cova

