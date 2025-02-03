Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg’s Duke fails to get boost in AP rankings

Even after crushing the UNC Tar Heels, Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils still didn't move up in the rankings.

Ernesto Cova

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)

Even though the Duke Blue Devils have been nothing short of unstoppable this season, they’re still not considered to be the best team in all of college basketball right now.

That’s, of course, at least according to the latest edition of the AP Rankings. Despite their route of the UNC Tar Heels in a rivalry game, they still didn’t get much love.

With the Auburn Tigers still dominating their rivals like no one else in the league, Jon Scheyer’s team only managed to hold onto the No. 2 spot despite their huge win.

Duke fails to get top spot in AP rankings

Duke held at No. 2 in this week’s poll, still behind top-ranked Auburn. The Tigers, now at 20-1, beat both LSU and Ole Miss this past week. Alabama, Tennessee and Houston then rounded out the top five,” wrote Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

Even so, Young admitted that the Blue Devils are looking like an unstoppable unit right now. With Cooper Flagg playing this way, they’re one of the teams to beat in the nation.

“The Blue Devils are absolutely cruising through the ACC, and nobody seems able to stop them. They’ve now won 15 straight, and have won each of their conference games by an average of nearly 20 points. Even in their closer matchups — like their win over NC State on Monday, which was close until the end — they’ve consistently been able to pull away down the stretch,” Young added.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, and it will all depend on what they’re able to do — or not — in the NCAA tourney. For now, regardless of what the rankings say, they might be the best in the nation.

Ernesto Cova

