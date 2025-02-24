NCAAB News: Dan Hurley shares his pick for Tourney’s dark horse

The UConn Huskies entered the season as one of the teams to beat. Unfortunately for them, that hasn’t been the case at all for the back-to-back national champions.

Dan Hurley, one of the most renowned coaches in all of college basketball, has also been in the spotlight for his questionable quotes and behavior throughout the course of the season.

Even so, he’s still an authorized voice to discuss hoops, and when he speaks, we all listen. That’s why he wanted to put the world on notice by deeming St. John’s as a sneaky pick to make some noise in the tournament.

Dan Hurley tips hat to St. John’s

“They’re elite,” he said. “They’ve got a championship-level defense. They’ve got championship-level offensive rebounding and, obviously, how their season goes from here – in large part – is going to come down to being able to make enough shots from the perimeter. If they shoot the ball like that from the perimeter, they’re going to be a problem for anyone.”

The defending national champions found out about all of that the hard way. They couldn’t keep up with the No. 10 Johnnies during an 89-75 loss at Madison Square Garden.

Notably, this was their second loss of the season to them, and it’s the first time that St. John’s has swept the Huskies in the regular season since the 1999-2000 campaign.