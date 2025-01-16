NCAAB News: Jaxson Robinson claps back at 'soft' allegations about Kentucky

For most of their history, the Kentucky Wildcats have been considered to be one of the teams to beat in college basketball. Not even losing John Calipari should change that image.

Nonetheless, it seems like opposing teams don’t have that same level of fear and respect for Mark Pope’s team. If anything, the narrative around them is that they’re rather ‘soft.’

That’s why Jaxson Robinson and his team looked to make an example in the win over Texas A&M. Robinson scored 22 points and stared down at the opposition’s bench after a big three-pointer, and the whole team looked angry. When asked about that, he sent the naysayers a message.

Jaxson Robinson says the Wildcats took those ‘soft’ allegations personally

“We’ve been hearing the soft word thrown around with this Kentucky jersey,” Robinson said. “We take that personally. We don’t think people are saying that anymore. We went out and showed it the last two games.”

Jaxson Robinson #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Mark Pope’s team brought a different kind of physicality against Robinson’s former team. That was a much different effort from their tough loss to Georgia two games ago.

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will always be held to a different standard, and they cannot be allowed to be pushed around when they face No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.