Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer reveals Duke’s secret weapon, and it’s not Cooper Flagg

As great a player as Cooper Flagg is, coach Jon Scheyer gave another player his flowers after the win over Syracuse.

By Ernesto Cova

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)

Once again, the Duke Blue Devils are one of the best teams in all of college basketball. Unsurprisingly, Cooper Flagg has gotten most of the praise and the credit.

Nevertheless, coach Jon Scheyer is well aware of the fact that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. As much as Flagg deserves recognition, he also wants people to talk about Maliq Brown.

The junior transfer was at his best when the Blue Devils squared off against Syracuse, his former team. That’s why coach Seyer gave him his flowers for setting the tone.

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer credits Maliq Brown for his aggressiveness

Maliq has changed our team dramatically,” the coach said. “Maliq is the ultimate teammate. He’s incredibly unselfish. He’s been everything we could ask for and more. He’s a menace on the defensive end. His passing, his energy, you know, he led us in rebounding tonight.”

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Advertisement

Browns was unfazed by the boos and jeers from his former fans. While his six points and eight rebounds might not pop out on the stat sheet, his impact went beyond numbers.

His defense was instrumental in smothering his former team, helping Duke run away with an easy 83-54 win. They’re the second-best team in the nation right now, and with this kind of synergy, it’s hard to envision anybody beating them.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes something clear to the Mavericks about Luka Doncic
NBA

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes something clear to the Mavericks about Luka Doncic

John Elway reveals his pick for the NFL’s best QB of all time
NFL

John Elway reveals his pick for the NFL’s best QB of all time

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 30-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?
Soccer

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 30-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?

Report confirms if Russell Wilson will sign new contract with Steelers or Raiders
NFL

Report confirms if Russell Wilson will sign new contract with Steelers or Raiders

Better Collective Logo