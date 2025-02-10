NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers gets emotional when talking about her fans

The WNBA Draft is different from the NBA’s. Women aren’t allowed to go one-and-done in college basketball, and while that might not seem fair, it has helped some players build their brand.

Notably, that’s been the case with UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers. Her days on campus and with the national team have turned her into a star even before going pro.

And with more attention going towards women’s basketball, Bueckers has an evergrowing fanbase. That’s why she feels bad for not always being able to be there for her fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paige Bueckers talks about the fans

“It makes you feel bad because you can’t get to everybody,” Bueckers said. “As much as you want to sign everything, you want to take pictures with everybody, you would probably be there all night. But just want to stay appreciative of it, just stay in a state of gratitude to where people spend their money, their time, their effort to come watch us play, and we want to perform for them and do well for them. It just makes you extremely grateful to play here.”

UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5)

Advertisement

Bueckers is now expected to be the first-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but with all the uncertainty and struggles regarding the Dallas Wings, some believe she might go back to college for another season.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Whatever the case, she’s expected to be one of the rising stars of the game once she’s ready to turn pro, and that rising stardom of hers will only achieve new heights.