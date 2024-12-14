Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Shaheen Holloway reveals how Rutgers landed top-ranked duo

While it's not necessarily great for Seton Hall, Shaheen Holloway knows Rugters has something special with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85-84 in overtime of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
By Ernesto Cova

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights haven’t always been the most talked-about program in college basketball. Needless to say, that narrative has been entirely different this season.

Rutgers have two players who could legitimately be in the mix to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. They could even go first and second.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper have turned a lot of heads this season. That’s why Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway had no choice but to tip his hat to Brandin Knight for recruiting them.

Shaheen Holloway admits Rutgers duo is special

Brandin Knight did a tremendous job,” Holloway told NJ Media ahead of Saturday’s Garden State Hardwood Classics vs. Rutgers. “He had a relationship with both of those guys for a very long time.”

ce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his slam dunk on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Harper is currently averaging 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 51% from the floor, while Bailey is chipping in with 17.5 points and 7.1 rebounds a contest. Needless to say, that’s not great news for their opponents.

Shaheen Holloway admits Seton Hall could be in trouble vs. Rutgers

It’s good for Rutgers basketball if they are No. 1 and No. 2 or in the top five, it’s good for their program,” Holloway said. “It ain’t good for Seton Hall. Those guys are very good players. For them to get talked about [as the No. 1 pick], its an honor for those guys. It’s good for Rutgers basketball, is it good for Seton Hall? No, it ain’t good for us. It doesn’t do anything for us. I mean that in the most respectful way.”

Not many teams can brag about having two top-three picks in the same class. It goes without saying that it also puts plenty of pressure to deliver on their shoulders.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

