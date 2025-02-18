NCAAB News: UCLA’s Mick Cronin takes a big shot at Big Ten schedules

The 2024-25 UCLA Bruins are known around college basketball for two things: Their strong defense and Mick Cronin’s signature rants, even when his team is doing well.

That was the case again after their win over Indiana. With his team being on the road yet again, the controversial head coach made sure that everybody got a piece of his mind.

Following the triumph, he took a big shot at Big Ten schedule makers, stating that all the traveling might be taking a toll on his players and stressing the importance of academics.

Mick Cronin complains about UCLA’s schedule

“We need to get these kids back home, academics matter. For us, it’s three of these trips, plus the Big Ten Tournament. For me, I’d like one day off in between. In defense of the Big Ten coaches, we were used to one day in the Pac-12. That would be my request,” Cronin said.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin

The Bruins played two games away from home in just four days. First, they suffered a setback to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday before facing the Hoosiers on Friday.

Of course, that’s far from ideal, but it’s the same way for everybody. This is just a part of the game, and it’s on him as a coach to make sure to tweak his rotations to keep everybody fresh down the stretch.