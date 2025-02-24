NCAAB News: UConn coach has subtle complaint about Paige Bueckers despite stellar outing

Most coaches would’ve been more than happy when their best player excels. However, Geno Auriemma has proven over and over that he’s not like the average coach.

The college basketball legend showed his true colors again after the UConn Huskies’ big win over Butler. Paige Bueckers had another big performance, but her coach was unfazed.

When asked about Bueckers’ strong game, the legendary coach actually called her out for not being where he wanted her to be. Of course, it was all in good spirits.

Geno Auriemma jokingly calls out Paige Bueckers

“She’s never where I want her to be,” Auriemma laughingly said during the halftime interview. “You know I think there’s always a little bit more (Bueckers can do).”

Bueckers had scored 17 of her team’s 42 points at that point in the game. She had as many first-half points as the entire Butler team, but it wasn’t enough for coach Auriemma.

That’s the kind of motivator he is, and that’s why UConn continues to be a never-ending pool of elite talent. Bueckers is on her way to the WNBA, and a lot of that is because of Auriemma’s tough love.