NCAAB News: UConn coach has subtle complaint about Paige Bueckers despite stellar outing

Paige Bueckers is a superstar in the making, but coach Geno Auriemma knows she's just getting started.

By Ernesto Cova

Paige Bueckers playing for UConn.
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesPaige Bueckers playing for UConn.

Most coaches would’ve been more than happy when their best player excels. However, Geno Auriemma has proven over and over that he’s not like the average coach.

The college basketball legend showed his true colors again after the UConn Huskies’ big win over Butler. Paige Bueckers had another big performance, but her coach was unfazed.

When asked about Bueckers’ strong game, the legendary coach actually called her out for not being where he wanted her to be. Of course, it was all in good spirits.

Geno Auriemma jokingly calls out Paige Bueckers

She’s never where I want her to be,” Auriemma laughingly said during the halftime interview. “You know I think there’s always a little bit more (Bueckers can do).”

Geno Auriemma

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies

Bueckers had scored 17 of her team’s 42 points at that point in the game. She had as many first-half points as the entire Butler team, but it wasn’t enough for coach Auriemma.

That’s the kind of motivator he is, and that’s why UConn continues to be a never-ending pool of elite talent. Bueckers is on her way to the WNBA, and a lot of that is because of Auriemma’s tough love.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

