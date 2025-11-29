Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Is Michigan eliminated from playoff contention after losing The Game to Ohio State?

Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Wolverines fell at home to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 27-9, snapping a four-game winning streak in The Game.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines.
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed the Ohio State Buckeyes to Ann Arbor with hopes of securing a win and staying in the CFP hunt. However, a heavy home loss ultimately sealed the fate of Sherrone Moore’s team.

After falling decisively, 27-9, to Ryan Day’s team, the Wolverines suffered their third regular-season loss and, unfortunately for them, lost any chance of making it into the upcoming Playoffs.

This historic program, which not long ago captured the National Championship under Jim Harbaugh, will miss the postseason for the second consecutive year, marking a negative streak that will undoubtedly need to be broken as soon as possible.

For now, to cap off the season, Moore’s team awaits its opponent in the Bowl, where it will bring its College Football campaign to a close. From there on, it will be a matter of shuffling the deck and starting fresh, with eyes already on what’s ahead.

Michigan Wolverines

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes sacks Bryce Underwood.

Under control from the opening snap

Quarterback Julian Sayin orchestrated a masterful, wire-to-wire performance as the Buckeyes thoroughly dominated the Michigan Wolverines. Sayin was spectacular, completing 28 of 35 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, while the Buckeyes’ ground game added another 180 rushing yards.

The offense never punted until the final minutes, converting over 70% of their third downs. Defensively, Ohio State suffocated Michigan, allowing under 250 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

This decisive victory underscored the Ohio State Buckeyes’ superiority in all three phases of the game, leaving no doubt about their claim to the rivalry’s current momentum.

