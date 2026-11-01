Why are Notre Dame vs Villanova playing in Rome today for the 2026 season?

Notre Dame and Villanova are taking college basketball beyond U.S. borders for a season opener unlike any other, with Rome, Pope Leo XIV and a historic event bringing a special meaning to their 2026 matchup.

Notre Dame and Villanova are taking college basketball to an international stage to open the 2026-27 season, with Rome providing the backdrop for a historic matchup between two of the country’s most prominent Catholic universities.

The game is part of the Eternal City Tip-Off, a special event designed to bring together athletics, education and the shared religious heritage of both institutions. The Fighting Irish and Wildcats will make history in Italy.

The decision to play in Rome is closely connected to Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova alumnus who graduated in 1977. His election as the first American-born pope inspired the idea of bringing the two Catholic schools together.

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Where is Notre Dame vs Villanova being played in Rome?

Notre Dame vs. Villanova will be played at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy, on Sunday. The arena, located in the EUR district of the Italian capital, will host the men’s basketball matchup as part of the opening day of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Tyler Perkins #4 of the Villanova Wildcats (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The venue has a significant sporting history of its own. Originally built for the 1960 Summer Olympics, the Palazzo dello Sport hosted the gold medal game of the men’s basketball tournament during those Games. It has since become one of Rome’s best-known indoor sports and entertainment venues.

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The arena is expected to welcome a sold-out crowd for the occasion, with fans from both universities traveling to Italy. The men’s game is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET, making it an unusual early-morning basketball appointment for American viewers.

Will Pope Leo XIV attend Notre Dame vs Villanova?

Pope Leo XIV is not expected to attend the Notre Dame vs. Villanova basketball game, but he is scheduled to meet the teams and traveling supporters at the Vatican on October 31, subject to his availability.

The planned private audience is part of the activities surrounding the Eternal City Tip-Off, rather than an appearance at the arena itself. The connection between the pontiff and the matchup is particularly meaningful for Villanova.

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Before becoming pope, Robert Francis Prevost graduated from Villanova University in 1977. His election as the first American-born pope in May 2025 inspired the idea of organizing a basketball event in Rome.

According to the Associated Press, Leo is unlikely to attend the games at the Palazzo dello Sport. The Vatican audience, however, would give the players, coaches and fans an opportunity to meet the pontiff during their visit.

What is the Eternal City Tip-Off?

The Eternal City Tip-Off is an international college basketball event featuring men’s and women’s doubleheaders between Notre Dame and Villanova in Rome. It was created to celebrate the shared Catholic heritage of the two universities.

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Both universities saw an opportunity to bring their athletic programs together in a city with deep religious and historical significance. The idea eventually developed into a larger experience combining basketball, faith, education and cultural activities.

The program extends beyond the two games. Players, coaches, university representatives and fans have activities planned around Rome and Vatican City, including a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, a planned private audience with Pope Leo XIV and opportunities to explore the city’s cultural landmarks.

The itinerary also includes programming focused on the relationship between sports and spirituality. The November 1 doubleheader will feature:

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Men’s basketball: Notre Dame vs. Villanova at 9:30 AM ET on FOX.

Women’s basketball: Notre Dame vs. Villanova at 12 PM ET on FS1.

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