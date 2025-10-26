Arch Manning injury update: Latest report signals bad news for Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns escaped with a crucial victory during their visit to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, it came at a very tall price as Arch Manning exited the game in overtime after taking a thunderous hit. Now, a report suggests Steve Sarkisian and his staff might have to get creative in the NCAA season.

Manning’s outing at Starkville perfectly summed up his college football career so far. There were moments of brilliance, mixed in with some head-scratching plays here and there. Still, at the end of the day, Manning stepped up when it mattered the most, leading Texas to a 17-point comeback.

It would’ve been an almost perfect night for the Longhorns to build morale, but Manning went down with an injury in overtime and didn’t return to the field. There was no need for him to, though. Matthew Caldwell stepped in and delivered a dime for the game-winning touchdown to Emmett Mosley. However, once the excitement from the win settled, the latest report on Manning’s health began raising concerns for Sarkisian and everybody in Austin.

“Texas quarterback Arch Manning was being treated for a possible concussion,” according to Horns 247. As reported by the source, Manning will continue to be evaluated throughout the weekend. Sarkisian commented he will have an official update on Monday.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

Matthew Cold-well

While watching Manning go down is far from a pleasant sight for fans at The Forty Acres, backup Caldwell has proven he can come in and perform in short notice. So far this college football season, Caldwell has seen the field in very limited opportunities, but he has shown potential nevertheless.

Caldwell had entered the game against the Florida Gators on Week 7 of the 2025 NCAA campaign for just one play, as Manning was forced to exit the gridiron after his helmet came off. Texas hadn’t been able to get anything going, but Caldwell entered the huddle, called a play, and delivered a 26-yard dime to move the chains late in the game. This time around, Caldwell entered the game briefly, too. However, dealing with a shorter field, the Troy transfer made no mistake and threw for his first passing touchdown of his career in Texas.

Plan B

With Manning’s availability up in the air, Sarkisian and the Longhorns might be pleased to have Caldwell sitting behind Arch. The senior quarterback has shown flashes of his talent, and he may have what it takes to keep the program afloat in the SEC, if the heir to football’s royal quarterback family is indeed out for some considerable time.