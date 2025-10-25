Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian has reportedly made a final decision about his future amid rumors of a move to the NFL

Coaching staff moves in the NFL are more frequent than often assumed, and the league often draws talent from College Football. In this case, the one eyed for a big leap is Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian, who has been doing an impressive job with this historic program.

Many began hinting that Coach Sark could be a perfect candidate to succeed Brian Callahan, former Titans coach; however, the Longhorns’ leader himself dismissed any such rumors.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reported via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sarkisian’s agents clarified that, at this time, his sole focus is remaining in Texas.

“Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team,” agents Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz said at CAA via @TomPelissero.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

Sarkisian’s impressive work at Texas

Steve Sarkisian continues to cement the new era of Texas Longhorns football, transforming the program into a perennial national contender. While the 2025 season has presented its challenges—including the transition to a new quarterback—Sarkisian’s two previous College Football Playoff appearances and consistent elite recruiting classes highlight the cultural turnaround he has engineered in Austin.

The team’s resolve under pressure, a trait the coach frequently stresses, is a testament to the new foundation of resilience at the program, proving the Longhorns are built to compete in the demanding SEC landscape for years to come.

Could Sark make the leap to the NFL?

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is reportedly on the radar for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies, generating buzz in league circles. His resume as an elite offensive mind is appealing to the pros, backed by two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Coordinator (2017-2018) and a prior stint as the Raiders’ QBs coach in 2004.

After leading Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and proving his ability to revitalize a major program, his offensive expertise and experience in developing quarterbacks are seen as a strong fit for a professional jump.

