Arch Manning makes major admission after Longhorns’ tough loss vs Gators

Arch Manning struggled to find his footing in The Swamp, showing a lack of precision as the Texas Longhorns fell to the Florida Gators.

By Matías Persuh

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.
© James Gilbert/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Another stumble in this NCAAF season for the Texas Longhorns. In what was billed as a quarterback showdown, it was DJ Lagway who came out on top, leading the Florida Gators to victory. Meanwhile, Arch Manning once again delivered a performance that raises more questions than answers.

In what ended as a 29–21 loss for Steve Sarkisian’s squad, the spotlight once again fell on the quarterback, who struggled to get comfortable for most of the game.

Following the final whistle in Gainesville, the young signal-caller addressed the media, visibly frustrated with the outcome. Still, he expressed confidence in his ability to learn from his mistakes and grow moving forward.

“As much as losses sting your heart, this one’s going to hurt,” Manning said. “It’s always something to learn from. You win some, then you learn more. We’ll learn from this and get better.

Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns is sacked by Tyreak Sapp.

“We’ve got to start faster. I think as an offense we’ve got to play better if we’re going to win these SEC games,” he also added. “Florida came out, brought their A game. We’ve got to get better this week and everyone knows we’ve got a big one next Saturday.”

Strong support from his teammates

Despite Manning’s shaky performance in the Longhorns’ loss, the quarterback — and unquestioned leader of this team — continues to have the full support of his teammates as they look ahead to what’s next.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ryan Wingo addressed his QB and made it clear that both he and the rest of the team strongly support their leader on the field.

“Arch is a competitor,” he said. “He’s the reason our team goes. So we are behind him 100 percent. I know for sure we are all going to bounce back for the next game. We’ve got OU coming up, so we’ll put this game behind us and be ready.”

Ryan Wingo

Ryan Wingo #1 of the Texas Longhorns.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

With the main goal of bouncing back quickly from this tough loss, here’s a look at the upcoming matchups for Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns:

  • @ Oklahoma, October 11
  • @ Kentucky, October 18
  • @ Mississippi State, October 25
  • vs Vanderbilt, November 1
  • @ Georgia, November 15
