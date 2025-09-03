Aaron Rodgers’ brother names Arch Manning, Longhorns’ SEC opponent as the best quarterback in college

Jordan Rodgers, brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has named the best signal caller in the NCAA. After Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns struggled tremendously in week 1, the media analyst didn’t stutter naming another SEC QB as the best in the nation.

LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came into the 2025 college football season with high expectations. Though in somewhat of an uneventful game, he managed to rise to the occasion against the Clemson Tigers.

As a result of Nussmeier’s outing against the Tigers on the road at Memorial Stadium, Aaron Rodgers‘ brother wasted no time handing him his flowers. Now, Jordan Rodgers has firmly cemented Nussmeier’s place as the best in the NCAA, above other talents like Texas’ Manning.

“I saw the best quarterback in the country—the most NFL-ready quarterback—because of what he did at the line of scrimmage,” SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers said on Get Up. “I think he’s the best quarterback in the country right now.”

Garrett Nussmeier against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Down to the details

Nussmeier didn’t put up monster numbers, nor did he pull a rabbit out of his hat during the action in Clemson. Still, he played smart football and helped his school secure a key opening-week victory in a hostile environment. As a result, the Tigers from Baton Rouge now own bragging rights in the “Death Valley” debate between Clemson and LSU fans.

“He controlled protections, adjusted plays, and managed everything pre-snap. Under pressure, he was brilliant: five of six for 52 yards, four first downs, and only one sack. Most importantly, he protected the football,” Rodgers added.

“That was his Achilles’ heel last year, when he threw too many interceptions in bunches. Now, he’s showing elite arm talent and elite anticipation, which were on full display.“

Victory lap

Moreover, Jordan Rodgers has time and again warned fans across the nation not to buy into the Manning hype just yet. After Manning’s opening week performance showed he might still be a little bit wet behind the ears, Rodgers re-affirmed his stance.

“I don’t want to take a victory lap on Arch because it’s just something that I expected,” Rodgers said. “This kid’s going to be really good down the road. Everything was just moving a little too fast for Arch and that’s why you saw those inaccuracies.”

Manning will get his chance to redeem himself as the Texas Longhorns host the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday for the home-opener at DKR. Still, the inferior opposition won’t be enough for him to put all the critics to rest. That moment will come later in the season. Particularly, when Texas visits Florida in Gainesville and takes on Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.