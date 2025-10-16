Arch Manning’s weapon transforms in hopes of aiding area of need for Steve Sarkisian, Texas

In order to survive in the SEC, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns must learn to adapt. Whatever comes its way, the burnt orange must be ready. Now, as a key player walked away, another had to fill in to help out Steve Sarkisian and company.

NCAA seasons are unpredictable. No program ever knows what may hit it throughout the fall. It doesn’t last long, but it’s intense, and only one team makes it out on top in the end. If Texas is serious about being that side this year, then it must weather the storm brewing in Austin.

“Next man up” isn’t just a mantra teams repeat in college football and professional sports. It must be proven. On that note, the Longhorns may be experiencing first hand on a teammate of Manning on Sarkisian’s offense.

“Texas freshman wide receiver Michael Terry has moved to running back following the departure of Jerrick Gibson,” as reported by Orange Bloods on X (formerly Twitter). As Sarkisian admitted, Terry had gotten reps as a running back in practice, but he’s now officially on that grouping.

Arch Manning at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Officially official

“He’s now in the running back room, and he’s been very impressive,” Sarkisian commented on former freshman wide receiver, now tail-back Michael Terry, via Inside Texas. “He’s been playing scout team running back for us the last three weeks ago. He’s been doing it, but now he’s in the room.”

There’s the door

While watching Jerrick Gibson and Will Stone is far from a pleasant sight for the program in Austin, there wasn’t much Sarkisian and company could do to keep the two players at The Forty Acres.

“When a player asks to do that, I thank them for their time and I wish him the best of luck,” Sarkisian stated on Gibson and Will Stone’s departures, per Austin American-Statesman reporter David Eckert.

The Longhorns can’t dwell on the departures for too long, either. Texas can’t be found flat-footed in any game going forward in the 2025 college football season. Another loss could be the final nail in the coffin, snapping all hopes of competing for the SEC Championship and making the College Football Playoffs.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Matchup history

Hoping to build on their Red River Rivalry win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Manning and the Longhorns must maintain their form—especially as they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

The two schools have only met twice in NCAA football history, with both meetings ending in Longhorn victories: a 7-6 win in 1951 and last year’s 31-14 triumph. Regardless, on October 18, the Horns will visit Kroger Field for the first time, and the Wildcats are determined to teach them a lesson—Big Blue style.