Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian lose key weapon as Longhorns’ RB moves on from Texas

Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas Longhorns are losing a key piece to their puzzle in the 2025 NCAA season. After a running back on the program announced his decision to redshirt, the burnt orange must focus on filling the hole in the lineup.

Nothing lasts forever. Manning, Sarkisian, and company are learning that saying stands for the highs and lows in college football, too. Following Texas’ Red River Rivalry win over Oklahoma, the Longhorns learned a key weapon on the offensive side of the ball is moving on from the school in Austin.

According to Inside Texas, running back Jerrick Gibson has left the program. The sophomore will enter the NCAA transfer portal as he will have three years of eligibility remaining in college football.

Stats

Gibson’s decision to end his chapter at The Forty Acres comes just days after he recorded a single carry for -3 yards during Texas’ win over Oklahoma. The 5’10” running back has logged 37 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown this season.

Jerrick Gibson at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Aside from his lone snap in the Red River Rivalry, Gibson hadn’t registered any touches in key matchups against Ohio State and Florida. As he walks away from Austin, Gibson leaves behind a one-and-a-half-season college football career with Texas. During which, Gibson rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

Another loss

In addition to Gibson, kicker Will Stone is opting to redshirt in his senior season, in order to keep another year of eligibility. The fourth-year kicker has been with the Longhorns since 2022, but after struggling to start the 2025 campaign, he made his final decision on his future in Austin.