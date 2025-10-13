Steve Sarkisian voices stern reminder for Arch Manning, Longhorns after statement victory

It might be easy for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns to get distracted after the win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2025 Red River Rivalry. Thus, Steve Sarkisian took it upon himself to send a clear message to the team in Austin.

Ahead of a crucial Week 8 visit to the Kentucky Wildcats, Sarkisian delivered a stern reminder to the Longhorns. If anything, the work is only just beginning for Texas. Back in the AP Poll top 25, Manning and company must make up for all the lost ground in college football. The upcoming trip to Lexington is as good a chance as any for the Longhorns to show consistency.

“Now, we’ve got to show more maturity,” Steve Sarkisian commented during his weekly media availability, via Inside Texas. “As we know, playing on the road in the SEC at night, it’s going to be a tough environment.”

We need to talk about Arch

Manning’s first appearance as QB1 in the Red River Rivalry was far from stellar. Still, the sophomore quarterback will gladly take it if it means heading back to The Forty Acres with the Golden Hat. There’s plenty to learn for Manning and company, but taking notes and watching film is always more enjoyable after a win over college football rivals. As for Sarkisian’s point of view, he handed his young quarterback some flowers after the 23-6 triumph in Dallas.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

“I think one thing that Arch has done is he’s been very even keeled,” Sarkisian said about Manning. “He’s continued to work at his craft. Last week, he had a ton of 3rd down conversions. Used his legs on one, had seven other completions on 3rd downs to a variety of people. Some of them were off schedule, and that’s a strength of his. I thought what he’s doing better is keeping his eyes up and keeping his vision up.”

Leaving the nest

As exciting and encouraging as the win over Oklahoma can be for Manning to find his mojo, there are some ghosts from the past that must be slayed. So far in his college football career, Manning has never won a game on the road.

Moreover, every time Manning has entered a hostile environment in the NCAA, he has left fans back in Austin scratching their heads. It happened against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus and once again when Texas lost to the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Time’s up

Manning might get a pass, as neither venue is a walk in the park, but Kroger Field doesn’t compare to those stadiums in terms of SEC hostility. Night game or not, Arch and Texas can’t be intimidated by a stadium whereno SEC program has lost since Florida did in September 30, 2023. If Manning struggles in Lexington against the Wildcats, a much tougher conversation may be needed about the heir to football’s royal quarterback family.

Not only would a loss to the 2-3 (0-3 in the SEC) Kentucky Wildcats virtually end Texas’ 2025 NCAA season, it would also reflect very negatively on Manning. It’s time for him to hit the road and return to The Forty Acres singing victory songs. The means don’t really matter now, Manning and the Horns simply can’t afford to hum the mournful tune of loss again.

