Archie Manning sends heartfelt message to Arch amid dramatic NCAA season with Texas Longhorns

No player in college football is currently under a bigger nor brighter spotlight than Arch Manning. The Texas Longhorns quarterback has had the eyes of the nation fixed on him for a very long time now. Since taking his first steps in high school to the NCAA, Archie Manning’s grandson has been through it all.

Entering the University of Texas, Manning knew pressure would be heavy on his shoulders. His family knew that, too. Now, as Texas finds itself in the home stretch of the 2025 NCAA season, Arch knows the pressure is on him to lead the burnt orange to the College Football Playoffs.

The Eyes of Texas are upon Manning, as the heir of football’s royal quarterback family is determined to make a statement. Every fan in The Forty Acres is rooting for him, and so is his family back home. As Archie delivered a firm message on watching his grandson through his sophomore year in college football.

“I’m home and it’s hard. I mean it’s really hard. We pull for [Arch] so hard, they’ve had some protection problems this year and struggling in a few games, but we get through it. We’re proud of him, he’s handled everything really well,” Archie commented during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

Archie Manning during Peyton’s Hall of Fame induction

Manning’s numbers

So far in the 2025 NCAA season, Manning registers 168 completions for 2,123 yards, 18 touchdown passes, and 6 interceptions. Despite struggling through some stretches of the year, Arch has bounced back with statement performances, helping Texas enter the race for the SEC Championship Game.

Next meeting

With an upcoming visit to the Georgia Bulldogs, Manning and the Longhorns face one of the biggest tests of their NCAA season. No. 11 Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC) will take on Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) on November 15 at Sanford Stadium in a crucial meeting with playoff implications.

With three games left in the year, the Longhorns have no margin for error. After facing the No. 5 Dawgs, Texas will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (on November 22) and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (November 28). Needless to say, the Longhorns must win out if they want to be in the mix for the SEC Championship.