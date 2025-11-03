Arch Manning had his best game of his college football career during the Texas Longhorns’ 34-31 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. After clearing the NCAA’s concussion protocol, the star sophomore quarterback put on a show to lead Steve Sarkisian’s program to a much-needed ranked win in the SEC.

Even Manning joked the concussion might have come in handy for him to find his mojo back in college football. “Maybe the concussion helped,” Manning said with a laugh after the game, via USA Today.

Far from idea, of course, but Sarkisian and company were excited to witness Manning’s resurgence in the 2025 NCAA season. However, watching defensive back Jelani McDonald go down with a concussion is far from encouraging for the Longhorns. If there is a silver lining to the situation, is the fact Texas is entering its second and final bye-week in college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his weekly media availability in Austin, the Longhorns’ head coach confirmed McDonald is in concussion protocol. “It is out of my hands, but I am glad we don’t play Saturday,” Sarkisian admitted, via insider CJ Vogel.

Jelani McDonald #4 of the Texas Longhorns

Advertisement

Other updates

In addition to McDonald, the Longhorns face uncertainty around another key teammate of Manning. Wideout Ryan Wingo injured his right thumb during the win over Vanderbilt, but Sarkisian expects him to be good to go. “We don’t think he’s going to miss time, but I don’t think he’ll be 100% either,” Sarkisian admitted during his press conference.

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian makes bold admission on Arch Manning’s return with Texas after concussion

Against Vanderbilt, Wingo finished the day with two receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. His best moment was in the opening play of the match, as he took a screen pass 75 yards to the house to set up the tempo for Manning and the Longhorns. Needless to say, if Wingo is unable to play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15, Manning and company will be in for trouble.

Advertisement

True test

Though Texas has escaped with victories during recent visits to SEC rivals Kentucky and Mississippi State, the Longhorns will face their biggest road test yet when they take on the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium. Manning and the Horns will enter a hostile environment with no margin for error. After disappointing outings against Ohio State and Florida away from home, Manning must prove he can handle the pressure when he steps into a sold-out, rowdy crowd in Athens, Georgia.

However, that’s much easier said than done as the Dawgs are 35-1 in their last 36 games at home. Alabama snapped the program’s 33-win home streak earlier this season, but since Georgia has bounced back with two wins in Athens over SEC opponents. Before fans in the country realize, the Dawgs might put together another record-breaking win streak. It’s up to Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns to stop the No. 5 Bulldogs by delivering a crushing blow to Kirby Smart’s side.

Advertisement