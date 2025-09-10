Bad news for the Tigers: Eliah Drinkwitz loses key player to season-ending injury

The Missouri Tigers have kicked off the new college football season with a strong start, going 2–0, including a notable win over Kansas in their latest outing. However, bad news quickly followed for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who will now have to find answers at a key position on the roster.

Quarterback Sam Horn underwent surgery after suffering a fractured tibia in his right leg and will miss the remainder of the season. It’s undoubtedly a significant loss for a Missouri team with serious playoff aspirations.

The news was reported by college football insider Pete Thamel, who shared further details through his official X account (formerly Twitter), shedding light on what is a major development for the Tigers.

“Sources: Missouri QB/LA Dodgers pitcher Sam Horn underwent successful surgery this morning in Columbia, Missouri, to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

Quarterback Sam Horn #21 of the Missouri Tigers.

“While doctors anticipate a complete recovery for Horn, he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 football season. Horn was injured in Missouri’s season opening game against Central Arkansas on August 28. He’d been in a quarterback battle with Beau Pribula and was slated to split snaps in the opener. He’s a 17th round MLB pick of the Dodgers.”

Pribula’s moment

With starting quarterback Sam Horn now out for the remainder of the season with a fractured tibia, the reins of the Missouri offense have officially been handed over to Beau Pribula.

The graduate transfer from Penn State, who had been in a tight quarterback battle with Horn, has already impressed in his limited playing time this season. He’s completed an incredible 79.1% of his passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns, along with 71 yards and two scores on the ground.

Pribula’s dual-threat ability and efficiency give the Tigers a new dynamic, and his early success suggests he’s more than ready to take on the starting role for the rest of the year.

What’s next for the Tigers?

Drinkwitz has made it clear that he wants a team with a winning mindset — and that’s exactly what they’ll aim to put into action in the games ahead.

vs Louisiana, September 13

vs South Carolina, September 20

vs Massachusetts, September 27

vs Alabama, October 11

vs Auburn, October 18