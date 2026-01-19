Are Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck declaring for NFL Draft after 2026 CFP National Championship?

The college football season is coming to an end and will have its final chapter at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship Game. This stage will bring Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck face to face, undoubtedly two standouts at their position this season.

Both quarterbacks may have been the primary reasons their teams reached this stage, leading many to begin wondering whether the future of both Mendoza and Beck could lie in the NFL once this season comes to an end.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding this situation—understanding that the focus is squarely on what may happen in today’s final—it is expected that both Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck will declare themselves eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is plenty of talk surrounding projections, and the Hoosiers’ leader and reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be a high draft pick, even with the chance of being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick. Beck’s fate, for now, remains to be seen.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Advertisement

The Heisman Trophy is well deserved

Fernando Mendoza solidified his place in college football history by becoming the first Indiana Hoosier to win the Heisman Trophy, delivering a season for the ages in 2025.

Advertisement

see also Which artists are performing at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami?

Leading Indiana to a perfect 15-0 record and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Mendoza showcased elite precision and playmaking ability. He finished the campaign with 3,349 passing yards, an incredible 41 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions, and a dominant 90.2 Total QBR.

Advertisement

Beck emerging as a big name

Carson Beck has once again placed himself firmly in the first-round conversation for the 2026 NFL Draft after a resurgent senior season at Miami. Commanding the Hurricanes‘ offense with veteran poise, Beck displayed the elite accuracy and processing power that scouts have long admired.

He capped off the campaign with 3,581 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, all while maintaining an efficient 81.4 Total QBR. Having led Miami to the national title game, his ability to perform on the biggest stages has solidified his status as one of the premier pocket passers in this class.

Advertisement