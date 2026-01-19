How is Carson Beck still playing college football? Miami Hurricanes QB’s age and graduation date

Carson Beck has been one of the biggest storylines in college football during the 2026 NCAA season. As the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship Game, fans can’t help but wonder how Beck has been able to keep his years of eligibility.

Beck’s student-athlete status made waves all over the nation after the 23-year-old quarterback admitted he hasn’t been taking classes in Miami as of late. Beck graduated from his undergraduate degree in August 2024. Back then, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took to his social media to congratulate Beck for his academic accomplishment.

Therefore, when Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami, the quarterback did so as a graduate transfer in the NCAA. Arriving at the school in Coral Gables, Beck enrolled at other degrees in Miami, though he issued a very honest confession about them. “These programs take a little longer than just a year to finish. Obviously, I’m not enrolling again next semester. I’ll be done after this season,” Beck told reporters ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Did Carson Beck stop taking classes?

The answer to that question is very simple: no. Beck has still attended classes during his stay in the University of Miami. According to reporter Tim Reynolds, Beck has not only attended classes last semester, but he has done great in them, too.

Advertisement

“Carson Beck got three A’s at Miami last semester. Yes, he took classes. Miami classes resumed last week. Guys who are leaving college – graduating, going to the NFL, whatever – didn’t have to enroll this spring just because the CFP final is in the spring semester,” Reynolds stated on his X account

Advertisement

see also How many fans are attending the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium?

Beck’s journey

Beck enrolled at the University of Georgia ahead of the 2020 NCAA season. Since then, the four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida has been through the wringer. Despite being part of the Bulldogs’ national championship teams in 2021 and 2022, as well as a strong 2023 campaign, Beck struggled to cement himself as the starting quarterback in Athens in 2024.

Advertisement

Suffering a season-ending UCL injury to his right elbow during the postseason ultimately spelled the end of Beck’s time at Georgia. He initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft but later chose to use his final year of eligibility by entering the college football transfer portal. Recently, Beck revealed a key reason why he joined the Hurricanes, a move that paid dividends as it has clearly revitalized his career.

That decision led Beck to cross paths with Miami—and ever since, The Magic City has watched “The U” rise back toward the top. Whether Beck has attended classes or not is the least of Miami’s concerns, though the situation has sparked significant debate across the college football landscape.

Advertisement