Trending topics:
NFL

Dabo Swinney reveals his phone has been flooded after Clemson’s 1-3 start

Dabo Swinney’s personal phone has been inundated with messages following the Clemson Tigers' poor 1-3 start to the season. The coach had to reveal the type of messages he's been receiving, which are apparently not as bad as they might seem.

By Richard Tovar

Dabo Swinney sings the Clemson Tigers anthem on September 06, 2025 in South Carolina.
© Getty ImagesDabo Swinney sings the Clemson Tigers anthem on September 06, 2025 in South Carolina.

Dabo Swinney admitted his phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the Clemson Tigers stumbled to a 1-3 start. The longtime coach said the messages pouring in have been surprisingly supportive, including some from big names in the football world. As reported by Chapel Fowler, Swinney emphasized that these words have given him perspective during a difficult stretch.

One of the more notable texts eminded him that “tough times are a cleansing, because it shows you who’s with you.” Swinney didn’t identify the coach but made it clear the message resonated. The timing, he noted, was important as Clemson looks to regroup after a rocky opening month.

Swinney also mentioned hearing from what he called “a very prominent person,” though he didn’t reveal the name. That friend told him, “This is great, because you’re gonna figure out who your friends are. Love you, brother.” According to Fowler, the coach appreciated the reminder that even in tough times, support often comes from unexpected places.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney makes major statement about Cade Klubnik’s role in upcoming games
College Football

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney makes major statement about Cade Klubnik’s role in upcoming games

Swinney faces Clemson fans with an apology and brutal honesty
College Football

Swinney faces Clemson fans with an apology and brutal honesty

Why was the Clemson vs. Troy game delayed in Week 2 of the 2025 NCAAF season?
College Football

Why was the Clemson vs. Troy game delayed in Week 2 of the 2025 NCAAF season?

McDavid reportedly set to shock the league with value on Oilers extension
NHL

McDavid reportedly set to shock the league with value on Oilers extension

Better Collective Logo