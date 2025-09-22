Dabo Swinney reveals his phone has been flooded after Clemson’s 1-3 start

Dabo Swinney admitted his phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the Clemson Tigers stumbled to a 1-3 start. The longtime coach said the messages pouring in have been surprisingly supportive, including some from big names in the football world. As reported by Chapel Fowler, Swinney emphasized that these words have given him perspective during a difficult stretch.

One of the more notable texts eminded him that “tough times are a cleansing, because it shows you who’s with you.” Swinney didn’t identify the coach but made it clear the message resonated. The timing, he noted, was important as Clemson looks to regroup after a rocky opening month.

Swinney also mentioned hearing from what he called “a very prominent person,” though he didn’t reveal the name. That friend told him, “This is great, because you’re gonna figure out who your friends are. Love you, brother.” According to Fowler, the coach appreciated the reminder that even in tough times, support often comes from unexpected places.

Developing story…