Dan Lanning makes bold statement on Oregon’s upcoming showdown with Penn State

The Oregon Ducks remain one of the few unbeaten teams in college football this season, but a high-stakes trip to University Park could threaten that perfect record. This Saturday, Dan Lanning‘s squad will go head-to-head with James Franklin‘s Penn State Nittany Lions in a clash between two serious title contenders.

While their latest win over Oregon State made it clear that this team is all-in on an aggressive offensive approach, the upcoming challenge against Penn State will be a completely different test from anything they’ve faced so far.

Lanning, no stranger to big-time challenges in this league, spoke to the media this week and addressed the atmosphere awaiting his team this weekend. He acknowledged that this matchup will likely be one of the toughest and most evenly contested games they’ve faced so far.

“They’re really talented. Schematically, as challenging as anybody we’ll play,” the HC told Olivia Cleary of KEZI 9 News. “It’ll be a real challenge, but one we’re excited to attack.”

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks.

“I feel good about our team. I really like our team. This will be a good environment for us to go play in,” he also said, per Erik Skopil of 247 Sports. “We’re going to be playing people who have a lot of talent as well and a good scheme on both sides of the ball. It will be a real challenge for us.”

Facing a hostile crowd

The Ducks‘ journey next weekend will be anything but easy—especially once the first snap kicks off their showdown with the Nittany Lions. The home crowd at Beaver Stadium is expected to be a major factor, and Dan Lanning has been preparing his team for exactly that.

During his recent press conference, the young but experienced head coach shared some insight into how he’s been preparing for what lies ahead.

“It’ll play a couple times,” he said via Basic Blues Nation on X. “We’ll do everything we can to be ready for that environment, for sure… I don’t love that song.” Lanning made specific mention of blasting Mo Bamba at full volume during practice this week—a tactic aimed at simulating the deafening noise his team will face on the road.

What’s next for the Ducks?

@ Penn State, September 27

vs Indiana, October 11

@ Rutgers, October 18

vs Wisconsin, October 25

@ Iowa, November 8