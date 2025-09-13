Deion Sanders delivers harsh self-critique following Buffaloes’ tough loss to Houston

The post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter rebuilding process appears to be costing more than expected for the Colorado Buffaloes. Another loss this College Football season exposed the flaws in Deion Sanders’ team, and Coach Prime didn’t shy away from taking responsibility after the defeat to the Houston Cougars.

The final score was 36–20, as the Cougars secured the home victory and handed the Buffaloes a losing record so far this season.

True to his style, Sanders addressed the media after the game, taking full responsibility for what happened on the field — even admitting he was left speechless by his team’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It wasn’t good. I’m at a loss for words,” the head coach firmly stated. “No one could have told me that it was gonna turn out like this.”

Head coach Willie Fritz of the Houston Cougars and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Advertisement

“Oh, Lord, thank you. I’m thanking God for not allowing me to say what I want to say,” he also added. “It wasn’t good. It wasn’t good at all. I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to name football. We tried to call it football. It wasn’t that. We’ve got to do better in every phase of the game. We’ve got to do better preparing our kids. We’ve got to do better, period.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues bold admission on Colorado’s shift in the post-Shedeur era

Sanders’ blunt conclusion

If there’s one head coach in College Football known for speaking his mind, it’s Deion Sanders. And that was made even clearer during the postgame press conference, when a reporter asked if his team had struggled during the game — prompting Sanders to double down with a bold response.

Advertisement

“We’re not struggling. We’re getting our butts kicked. You don’t have to be polite with me. You don’t have to sugarcoat it,” he said.

A quick shot at redemption

With the main goal of turning things around quickly and getting back to winning ways, these are the upcoming games the Buffaloes will face as they look to bounce back:

Advertisement

Advertisement

vs Wyoming, September 20

vs BYU, September 27

@ TCU, October 4

vs Iowa State, October 11

@ Utah, October 25

SurveyCan the Buffaloes punch their ticket to the Playoffs this season? Can the Buffaloes punch their ticket to the Playoffs this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE