NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues bold admission on Colorado’s shift in the post-Shedeur era

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes know the bar has been set high for the 2025 NCAA season. The departure of a star like Shedeur Sanders brought up a different era of college football in Boulder, but Coach Prime is actually enjoying the new challenges.

Drama never stops in Boulder. Following Colorado’s 31-7 triumph over the Delaware Blue Hens, reports indicated that the Buffaloes would be starting Ryan Staub at quarterback over Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter. The claims made waves across college football, as Staub had entered the week as the third-string QB.

However, Deion denied the reports and hinted that the Buffs are taking things day by day. In years past, with Shedeur on campus, there was no doubt as to who would command the offense—but now Deion is embracing a different mentality, one he revealed with a bold statement.

“I like where we are, man. I like what we have. I like what we’re playing with,” Deion Sanders said during his weekly press conference, via On3. “I like these dice I’m shaking. I do, I really do.”

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders at Folsom Field.

Three’s a crowd

Coming into the 2025 NCAA campaign, Deion revealed Salter would hold the reins in Colorado. However, in only the second game of the season all three quarterbacks were utilized, and Staub put on the best performance.

Coming off the bench, Staub threw for 157 yards and two touchdown passes against Delaware. Thus, it made sense why reports surfaced indicating he’d won the starting job for Friday’s matchup with the Houston Cougars.

No QB1? No problem

Still, Primetime denied those reports of Staub winning the main job. Staub could very well be the starting signal caller next outing, but Deion wouldn’t want to reveal that right away. Asked about any concerns arising from having no “solidified starting quarterback”, Coach Prime set the record straight with a blunt message.

“Solidified quarterback? Who has one of those? I’ve got time today. Who has one of those? What does that look like? What does a solidified quarterback look like? I want to know,” Sanders answered right back.

“We play quarterbacks every week. What does a solidified quarterback look like? That can mean something’s up for your roster if it’s clear. Then that clear guy goes down, what’s up with the second (quarterback)?”

While Deion’s statement holds a fair share of truth, the head coach knows Colorado must identify its No. 1 passer before the waters get rougher in the NCAA season. As much as Prime enjoys rolling the dice, at some point his luck—and the program’s—will run out, and the rest of college football will call his bluff.