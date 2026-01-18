Deion Sanders could lose highly-ranked Colorado prospect to the Big Ten

The final bell has rung for the Colorado Buffaloes, who unfortunately fell short of expectations. Now, all eyes turn to what promises to be a fresh start for the program in Boulder. Unfortunately for Deion Sanders, one of his top prospects could eventually be on the move to the Big Ten.

Jordan Seaton has stood out as one of the key players for the Buffaloes’ structure, even being considered by ESPN as the No. 4 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal.

According to the latest information provided by insider Pete Thamel, the offensive tackle is scheduled to meet with the Oregon Ducks on Monday. He has also already visited Miami and Mississippi State, while today he will meet with LSU.

If this potential departure comes to fruition, it would undoubtedly be a major blow for the Colorado Buffaloes, which did not have the best season and will be looking in some way to return to the spotlight in the near future.

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Seaton’s standout season in Boulder

Despite a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the final three games, Jordan Seaton solidified his reputation as a premier protector during the 2025 campaign.

The sophomore left tackle was a force on the line, allowing only 1 sack, 0 QB hits, and a mere 5 pressures across 541 snaps. His dominant play earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team, as he consistently ranked among the best pass-blockers not only in the Big 12 but across all Power Five conferences.

Seaton’s elite technical skills and consistency in pass protection have made him one of the most coveted prospects in the nation, underscoring his vital role as a cornerstone of the offensive line.