Every Heisman winner: From college legends to grid iron greats

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has crowned college football’s most outstanding players, turning moments of brilliance into enduring legacies. From lightning-fast backs to game-reading QB, each winner reshaped the field in ways that still echo.
These athletes didn’t just rack up stats; they defined seasons, carried programs, and inspired fans across generations. Their triumphs became touchstones, marking the line between fleeting success and immortal status in NCAA lore.
The story spans decades, eras of strategy, and shifting powerhouses. Some winners became NFL legends, others remain icons on campus. Together, they chart the evolution of a game where talent and heart collide on the gridiron.
The last 10 players to win the Heisman Trophy
Travis Hunter – 2024 | Colorado
Travis Hunter (Source: Heisman)
In a groundbreaking 2024 season, Travis Hunter became the first two-way player since 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy. As a junior at Colorado, he showcased unparalleled versatility, amassing 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also recording 31 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defensed as a cornerback.
His remarkable performance earned him 93.32% of the Heisman vote, making him the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Beyond his on-field prowess, he excelled academically, achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.798 and earning Academic All-American honors.
Jayden Daniels – 2023 | LSU
Jayden Daniels (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jayden Daniels‘ 2023 season at LSU was nothing short of spectacular. The senior quarterback threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 regular season record. His dual-threat capabilities and leadership on the field earned him the Heisman Trophy, joining a prestigious list of LSU quarterbacks to win the award.
His performance was characterized by his poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs, and a deep understanding of the game, making him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football history.
Caleb Williams – 2022 | USC
Caleb Williams (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Caleb Williams‘ 2022 season at USC was a masterclass in quarterback play. He completed 333 of 500 passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His exceptional performance led USC to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
His ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground, combined with his leadership and composure, solidified his status as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football and earned him the Heisman Trophy.
Bryce Young – 2021 | Alabama
Bryce Young (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Bryce Young‘s 2021 season at Alabama was historic. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. His performance was marked by his precision passing, ability to read defenses, and poise under pressure, earning him the Heisman Trophy.
DeVonta Smith – 2020 | Alabama
DeVonta Smith (Source: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images)
DeVonta Smith‘s 2020 season at Alabama was one for the ages. He recorded 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991. His exceptional route running, hands, and ability to make plays in critical moments were instrumental in Alabama’s success that season.
His performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, where he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in college football history.
Joe Burrow – 2019 | LSU
Joe Burrow (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow‘s 2019 season at LSU was legendary. He passed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national championship. His accuracy, decision-making, and leadership were unparalleled, setting multiple NCAA records and earning him the Heisman Trophy.
His performance in the national championship game, where he threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns, capped off a historic season and solidified his place among the all-time greats in college football.
Kyler Murray – 2018 | Oklahoma
Kyler Murray (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Kyler Murray‘s 2018 season at Oklahoma was electrifying. He threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, adding 1,001 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability and playmaking skills led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Baker Mayfield – 2017 | Oklahoma
Baker Mayfield (Source: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Baker Mayfield‘s 2017 season at Oklahoma was historic. He threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. His efficiency, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch moments earned him the Heisman Trophy. His passer rating of 203.76 set a new NCAA record and highlighted his exceptional skill and decision-making throughout the season.
Lamar Jackson – 2016 | Louisville
Lamar Jackson (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Lamar Jackson‘s 2016 season at Louisville was revolutionary. He passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. His ability to dominate both through the air and on the ground changed the way the quarterback position was viewed and earned him the Heisman Trophy.
Derrick Henry – 2015 | Alabama
Derrick Henry (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Derrick Henry‘s 2015 season at Alabama was dominant. He rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a new NCAA single-season rushing record. Henry’s physicality, vision, and ability to wear down defenses earned him the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a national championship. His performance in the SEC Championship Game, where he rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcased his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.
The complete list of Heisman Trophy winners
|Player
|Year
|School
|Position
|Jay Berwanger
|1935
|Chicago
|RB
|Larry Kelley
|1936
|Yale
|TE
|Clinton Frank
|1937
|Yale
|HB
|Davey O’Brien
|1938
|TCU
|QB
|Nile Kinnick
|1939
|Iowa
|RB
|Tom Harmon
|1940
|Michigan
|RB
|Bruce Smith
|1941
|Minnesota
|RB
|Frank Sinkwich
|1942
|Georgia
|RB
|Angelo Bertelli
|1943
|Notre Dame
|QB
|Les Horvath
|1944
|Ohio State
|HB
|Felix “Doc” Blanchard
|1945
|Army
|FB
|Glenn Davis
|1946
|Army
|RB
|John Lujack
|1947
|Notre Dame
|QB
|Doak Walker
|1948
|SMU
|RB
|Leon Hart
|1949
|Notre Dame
|TE
|Vic Janowicz
|1950
|Ohio State
|RB
|Dick Kazmaier
|1951
|Princeton
|RB
|Billy Vessels
|1952
|Oklahoma
|RB
|John Lattner
|1953
|Notre Dame
|RB
|Alan Ameche
|1954
|Wisconsin
|FB
|Howard Cassady
|1955
|Ohio State
|RB
|Paul Hornung
|1956
|Notre Dame
|QB
|John David Crow
|1957
|Texas A&M
|RB
|Pete Dawkins
|1958
|Army
|RB
|Billy Cannon
|1959
|LSU
|RB
|Joe Bellino
|1960
|Navy
|RB
|Ernie Davis
|1961
|Syracuse
|RB
|Terry Baker
|1962
|Oregon State
|QB
|Roger Staubach
|1963
|Navy
|QB
|John Huarte
|1964
|Notre Dame
|QB
|Mike Garrett
|1965
|USC
|RB
|Steve Spurrier
|1966
|Florida
|QB
|Gary Beban
|1967
|UCLA
|QB
|O.J. Simpson
|1968
|USC
|RB
|Steve Owens
|1969
|Oklahoma
|RB
|Jim Plunkett
|1970
|Stanford
|QB
|Pat Sullivan
|1971
|Auburn
|QB
|Johnny Rodgers
|1972
|Nebraska
|WR
|John Cappelletti
|1973
|Penn State
|RB
|Archie Griffin
|1974
|Ohio State
|RB
|Archie Griffin
|1975
|Ohio State
|RB
|Tony Dorsett
|1976
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|Earl Campbell
|1977
|Texas
|RB
|Billy Sims
|1978
|Oklahoma
|RB
|Charles White
|1979
|USC
|RB
|George Rogers
|1980
|South Carolina
|RB
|Marcus Allen
|1981
|USC
|RB
|Herschel Walker
|1982
|Georgia
|RB
|Mike Rozier
|1983
|Nebraska
|RB
|Doug Flutie
|1984
|Boston College
|QB
|Bo Jackson
|1985
|Auburn
|RB
|Vinny Testaverde
|1986
|Miami (Fla.)
|QB
|Tim Brown
|1987
|Notre Dame
|WR
|Barry Sanders
|1988
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|Andre Ware
|1989
|Houston
|QB
|Ty Detmer
|1990
|Brigham Young
|QB
|Desmond Howard
|1991
|Michigan
|WR
|Gino Torretta
|1992
|Miami (Fla.)
|QB
|Charlie Ward
|1993
|Florida State
|QB
|Rashaan Salaam
|1994
|Colorado
|RB
|Eddie George
|1995
|Ohio State
|RB
|Danny Wuerffel
|1996
|Florida
|QB
|Charles Woodson
|1997
|Michigan
|CB
|Ricky Williams
|1998
|Texas
|RB
|Ron Dayne
|1999
|Wisconsin
|RB
|Chris Weinke
|2000
|Florida State
|QB
|Eric Crouch
|2001
|Nebraska
|QB
|Carson Palmer
|2002
|USC
|QB
|Jason White
|2003
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Matt Leinart
|2004
|USC
|QB
|Reggie Bush
|2005
|USC
|RB
|Troy Smith
|2006
|Ohio State
|QB
|Tim Tebow
|2007
|Florida
|QB
|Sam Bradford
|2008
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Mark Ingram
|2009
|Alabama
|RB
|Cam Newton
|2010
|Auburn
|QB
|Robert Griffin III
|2011
|Baylor
|QB
|Johnny Manziel
|2012
|Texas A&M
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|2013
|Florida State
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|2014
|Oregon
|QB
|Derrick Henry
|2015
|Alabama
|RB
|Lamar Jackson
|2016
|Louisville
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|2017
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|2018
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|2019
|LSU
|QB
|DeVonta Smith
|2020
|Alabama
|WR
|Bryce Young
|2021
|Alabama
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|2022
|USC
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|2023
|LSU
|QB
|Travis Hunter
|2024
|Colorado
|CB/WR