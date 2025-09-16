Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Every Heisman winner: From college legends to grid iron greats

Legends of the gridiron, from quarterbacks to wideouts, whose standout seasons earned them the Heisman Trophy and left marks on college football that still echo today—discover their stories.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

The 2004 Heisman Trophy won by Matt Leinart of the University of Southern California Trojans.
© Chris Trotman/Getty ImagesThe 2004 Heisman Trophy won by Matt Leinart of the University of Southern California Trojans.

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has crowned college football’s most outstanding players, turning moments of brilliance into enduring legacies. From lightning-fast backs to game-reading QB, each winner reshaped the field in ways that still echo.

These athletes didn’t just rack up stats; they defined seasons, carried programs, and inspired fans across generations. Their triumphs became touchstones, marking the line between fleeting success and immortal status in NCAA lore.

The story spans decades, eras of strategy, and shifting powerhouses. Some winners became NFL legends, others remain icons on campus. Together, they chart the evolution of a game where talent and heart collide on the gridiron.

Advertisement

The last 10 players to win the Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter – 2024 | Colorado

Travis Hunter (Source: Heisman)

Travis Hunter (Source: Heisman)

In a groundbreaking 2024 season, Travis Hunter became the first two-way player since 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy. As a junior at Colorado, he showcased unparalleled versatility, amassing 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also recording 31 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defensed as a cornerback.

Advertisement

His remarkable performance earned him 93.32% of the Heisman vote, making him the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Beyond his on-field prowess, he excelled academically, achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.798 and earning Academic All-American honors.

Jayden Daniels – 2023 | LSU

Jayden Daniels (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jayden Daniels‘ 2023 season at LSU was nothing short of spectacular. The senior quarterback threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 regular season record. His dual-threat capabilities and leadership on the field earned him the Heisman Trophy, joining a prestigious list of LSU quarterbacks to win the award.

His performance was characterized by his poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs, and a deep understanding of the game, making him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football history.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams – 2022 | USC

Caleb Williams (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams‘ 2022 season at USC was a masterclass in quarterback play. He completed 333 of 500 passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His exceptional performance led USC to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Advertisement

His ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground, combined with his leadership and composure, solidified his status as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football and earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young – 2021 | Alabama

Bryce Young (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Bryce Young (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Bryce Young‘s 2021 season at Alabama was historic. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. His performance was marked by his precision passing, ability to read defenses, and poise under pressure, earning him the Heisman Trophy.

DeVonta Smith – 2020 | Alabama

DeVonta Smith (Source: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images)

DeVonta Smith (Source: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images)

Advertisement

DeVonta Smith‘s 2020 season at Alabama was one for the ages. He recorded 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991. His exceptional route running, hands, and ability to make plays in critical moments were instrumental in Alabama’s success that season.

His performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, where he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in college football history.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow – 2019 | LSU

Joe Burrow (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow‘s 2019 season at LSU was legendary. He passed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national championship. His accuracy, decision-making, and leadership were unparalleled, setting multiple NCAA records and earning him the Heisman Trophy.

Advertisement

His performance in the national championship game, where he threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns, capped off a historic season and solidified his place among the all-time greats in college football.

Kyler Murray – 2018 | Oklahoma

Kyler Murray (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kyler Murray‘s 2018 season at Oklahoma was electrifying. He threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, adding 1,001 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability and playmaking skills led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Baker Mayfield – 2017 | Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield (Source: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield (Source: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield‘s 2017 season at Oklahoma was historic. He threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. His efficiency, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch moments earned him the Heisman Trophy. His passer rating of 203.76 set a new NCAA record and highlighted his exceptional skill and decision-making throughout the season.

Lamar Jackson – 2016 | Louisville

Lamar Jackson (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson‘s 2016 season at Louisville was revolutionary. He passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. His ability to dominate both through the air and on the ground changed the way the quarterback position was viewed and earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Derrick Henry – 2015 | Alabama

Derrick Henry (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Derrick Henry‘s 2015 season at Alabama was dominant. He rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a new NCAA single-season rushing record. Henry’s physicality, vision, and ability to wear down defenses earned him the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a national championship. His performance in the SEC Championship Game, where he rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcased his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

The complete list of Heisman Trophy winners

PlayerYearSchoolPosition
Jay Berwanger1935ChicagoRB
Larry Kelley1936YaleTE
Clinton Frank1937YaleHB
Davey O’Brien1938TCUQB
Nile Kinnick1939IowaRB
Tom Harmon1940MichiganRB
Bruce Smith1941MinnesotaRB
Frank Sinkwich1942GeorgiaRB
Angelo Bertelli1943Notre DameQB
Les Horvath1944Ohio StateHB
Felix “Doc” Blanchard1945ArmyFB
Glenn Davis1946ArmyRB
John Lujack1947Notre DameQB
Doak Walker1948SMURB
Leon Hart1949Notre DameTE
Vic Janowicz1950Ohio StateRB
Dick Kazmaier1951PrincetonRB
Billy Vessels1952OklahomaRB
John Lattner1953Notre DameRB
Alan Ameche1954WisconsinFB
Howard Cassady1955Ohio StateRB
Paul Hornung1956Notre DameQB
John David Crow1957Texas A&MRB
Pete Dawkins1958ArmyRB
Billy Cannon1959LSURB
Joe Bellino1960NavyRB
Ernie Davis1961SyracuseRB
Terry Baker1962Oregon StateQB
Roger Staubach1963NavyQB
John Huarte1964Notre DameQB
Mike Garrett1965USCRB
Steve Spurrier1966FloridaQB
Gary Beban1967UCLAQB
O.J. Simpson1968USCRB
Steve Owens1969OklahomaRB
Jim Plunkett1970StanfordQB
Pat Sullivan1971AuburnQB
Johnny Rodgers1972NebraskaWR
John Cappelletti1973Penn StateRB
Archie Griffin1974Ohio StateRB
Archie Griffin1975Ohio StateRB
Tony Dorsett1976PittsburghRB
Earl Campbell1977TexasRB
Billy Sims1978OklahomaRB
Charles White1979USCRB
George Rogers1980South CarolinaRB
Marcus Allen1981USCRB
Herschel Walker1982GeorgiaRB
Mike Rozier1983NebraskaRB
Doug Flutie1984Boston CollegeQB
Bo Jackson1985AuburnRB
Vinny Testaverde1986Miami (Fla.)QB
Tim Brown1987Notre DameWR
Barry Sanders1988Oklahoma StateRB
Andre Ware1989HoustonQB
Ty Detmer1990Brigham YoungQB
Desmond Howard1991MichiganWR
Gino Torretta1992Miami (Fla.)QB
Charlie Ward1993Florida StateQB
Rashaan Salaam1994ColoradoRB
Eddie George1995Ohio StateRB
Danny Wuerffel1996FloridaQB
Charles Woodson1997MichiganCB
Ricky Williams1998TexasRB
Ron Dayne1999WisconsinRB
Chris Weinke2000Florida StateQB
Eric Crouch2001NebraskaQB
Carson Palmer2002USCQB
Jason White2003OklahomaQB
Matt Leinart2004USCQB
Reggie Bush2005USCRB
Troy Smith2006Ohio StateQB
Tim Tebow2007FloridaQB
Sam Bradford2008OklahomaQB
Mark Ingram2009AlabamaRB
Cam Newton2010AuburnQB
Robert Griffin III2011BaylorQB
Johnny Manziel2012Texas A&MQB
Jameis Winston2013Florida StateQB
Marcus Mariota2014OregonQB
Derrick Henry2015AlabamaRB
Lamar Jackson2016LouisvilleQB
Baker Mayfield2017OklahomaQB
Kyler Murray2018OklahomaQB
Joe Burrow2019LSUQB
DeVonta Smith2020AlabamaWR
Bryce Young2021AlabamaQB
Caleb Williams2022USCQB
Jayden Daniels2023LSUQB
Travis Hunter2024ColoradoCB/WR
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Serena and Venus Williams turn heads with announcement of new venture beyond tennis
Tennis

Serena and Venus Williams turn heads with announcement of new venture beyond tennis

Sarkisian makes something clear to Arch Manning, Texas on fans booing them
College Football

Sarkisian makes something clear to Arch Manning, Texas on fans booing them

Baker Mayfield warns rest of the NFL after Bucs’ late comeback wins vs Texans, Falcons
NFL

Baker Mayfield warns rest of the NFL after Bucs’ late comeback wins vs Texans, Falcons

With McDavid's Oilers out, Marner's Knights reportedly eyeing star goalie
NHL

With McDavid's Oilers out, Marner's Knights reportedly eyeing star goalie

Better Collective Logo