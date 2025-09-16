Every Heisman winner: From college legends to grid iron greats

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has crowned college football’s most outstanding players, turning moments of brilliance into enduring legacies. From lightning-fast backs to game-reading QB, each winner reshaped the field in ways that still echo.

These athletes didn’t just rack up stats; they defined seasons, carried programs, and inspired fans across generations. Their triumphs became touchstones, marking the line between fleeting success and immortal status in NCAA lore.

The story spans decades, eras of strategy, and shifting powerhouses. Some winners became NFL legends, others remain icons on campus. Together, they chart the evolution of a game where talent and heart collide on the gridiron.

The last 10 players to win the Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter – 2024 | Colorado

Travis Hunter (Source: Heisman)

In a groundbreaking 2024 season, Travis Hunter became the first two-way player since 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy. As a junior at Colorado, he showcased unparalleled versatility, amassing 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also recording 31 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defensed as a cornerback.

His remarkable performance earned him 93.32% of the Heisman vote, making him the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Beyond his on-field prowess, he excelled academically, achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.798 and earning Academic All-American honors.

Jayden Daniels – 2023 | LSU

Jayden Daniels (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels‘ 2023 season at LSU was nothing short of spectacular. The senior quarterback threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 regular season record. His dual-threat capabilities and leadership on the field earned him the Heisman Trophy, joining a prestigious list of LSU quarterbacks to win the award.

His performance was characterized by his poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs, and a deep understanding of the game, making him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football history.

Caleb Williams – 2022 | USC

Caleb Williams (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams‘ 2022 season at USC was a masterclass in quarterback play. He completed 333 of 500 passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His exceptional performance led USC to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

His ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground, combined with his leadership and composure, solidified his status as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football and earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young – 2021 | Alabama

Bryce Young (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Bryce Young‘s 2021 season at Alabama was historic. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. His performance was marked by his precision passing, ability to read defenses, and poise under pressure, earning him the Heisman Trophy.

DeVonta Smith – 2020 | Alabama

DeVonta Smith (Source: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images)

DeVonta Smith‘s 2020 season at Alabama was one for the ages. He recorded 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991. His exceptional route running, hands, and ability to make plays in critical moments were instrumental in Alabama’s success that season.

His performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, where he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in college football history.

Joe Burrow – 2019 | LSU

Joe Burrow (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow‘s 2019 season at LSU was legendary. He passed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national championship. His accuracy, decision-making, and leadership were unparalleled, setting multiple NCAA records and earning him the Heisman Trophy.

His performance in the national championship game, where he threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns, capped off a historic season and solidified his place among the all-time greats in college football.

Kyler Murray – 2018 | Oklahoma

Kyler Murray (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray‘s 2018 season at Oklahoma was electrifying. He threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, adding 1,001 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability and playmaking skills led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Baker Mayfield – 2017 | Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield (Source: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield‘s 2017 season at Oklahoma was historic. He threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. His efficiency, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch moments earned him the Heisman Trophy. His passer rating of 203.76 set a new NCAA record and highlighted his exceptional skill and decision-making throughout the season.

Lamar Jackson – 2016 | Louisville

Lamar Jackson (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson‘s 2016 season at Louisville was revolutionary. He passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. His ability to dominate both through the air and on the ground changed the way the quarterback position was viewed and earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Derrick Henry – 2015 | Alabama

Derrick Henry (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry‘s 2015 season at Alabama was dominant. He rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a new NCAA single-season rushing record. Henry’s physicality, vision, and ability to wear down defenses earned him the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a national championship. His performance in the SEC Championship Game, where he rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcased his ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

The complete list of Heisman Trophy winners

Player Year School Position Jay Berwanger 1935 Chicago RB Larry Kelley 1936 Yale TE Clinton Frank 1937 Yale HB Davey O’Brien 1938 TCU QB Nile Kinnick 1939 Iowa RB Tom Harmon 1940 Michigan RB Bruce Smith 1941 Minnesota RB Frank Sinkwich 1942 Georgia RB Angelo Bertelli 1943 Notre Dame QB Les Horvath 1944 Ohio State HB Felix “Doc” Blanchard 1945 Army FB Glenn Davis 1946 Army RB John Lujack 1947 Notre Dame QB Doak Walker 1948 SMU RB Leon Hart 1949 Notre Dame TE Vic Janowicz 1950 Ohio State RB Dick Kazmaier 1951 Princeton RB Billy Vessels 1952 Oklahoma RB John Lattner 1953 Notre Dame RB Alan Ameche 1954 Wisconsin FB Howard Cassady 1955 Ohio State RB Paul Hornung 1956 Notre Dame QB John David Crow 1957 Texas A&M RB Pete Dawkins 1958 Army RB Billy Cannon 1959 LSU RB Joe Bellino 1960 Navy RB Ernie Davis 1961 Syracuse RB Terry Baker 1962 Oregon State QB Roger Staubach 1963 Navy QB John Huarte 1964 Notre Dame QB Mike Garrett 1965 USC RB Steve Spurrier 1966 Florida QB Gary Beban 1967 UCLA QB O.J. Simpson 1968 USC RB Steve Owens 1969 Oklahoma RB Jim Plunkett 1970 Stanford QB Pat Sullivan 1971 Auburn QB Johnny Rodgers 1972 Nebraska WR John Cappelletti 1973 Penn State RB Archie Griffin 1974 Ohio State RB Archie Griffin 1975 Ohio State RB Tony Dorsett 1976 Pittsburgh RB Earl Campbell 1977 Texas RB Billy Sims 1978 Oklahoma RB Charles White 1979 USC RB George Rogers 1980 South Carolina RB Marcus Allen 1981 USC RB Herschel Walker 1982 Georgia RB Mike Rozier 1983 Nebraska RB Doug Flutie 1984 Boston College QB Bo Jackson 1985 Auburn RB Vinny Testaverde 1986 Miami (Fla.) QB Tim Brown 1987 Notre Dame WR Barry Sanders 1988 Oklahoma State RB Andre Ware 1989 Houston QB Ty Detmer 1990 Brigham Young QB Desmond Howard 1991 Michigan WR Gino Torretta 1992 Miami (Fla.) QB Charlie Ward 1993 Florida State QB Rashaan Salaam 1994 Colorado RB Eddie George 1995 Ohio State RB Danny Wuerffel 1996 Florida QB Charles Woodson 1997 Michigan CB Ricky Williams 1998 Texas RB Ron Dayne 1999 Wisconsin RB Chris Weinke 2000 Florida State QB Eric Crouch 2001 Nebraska QB Carson Palmer 2002 USC QB Jason White 2003 Oklahoma QB Matt Leinart 2004 USC QB Reggie Bush 2005 USC RB Troy Smith 2006 Ohio State QB Tim Tebow 2007 Florida QB Sam Bradford 2008 Oklahoma QB Mark Ingram 2009 Alabama RB Cam Newton 2010 Auburn QB Robert Griffin III 2011 Baylor QB Johnny Manziel 2012 Texas A&M QB Jameis Winston 2013 Florida State QB Marcus Mariota 2014 Oregon QB Derrick Henry 2015 Alabama RB Lamar Jackson 2016 Louisville QB Baker Mayfield 2017 Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray 2018 Oklahoma QB Joe Burrow 2019 LSU QB DeVonta Smith 2020 Alabama WR Bryce Young 2021 Alabama QB Caleb Williams 2022 USC QB Jayden Daniels 2023 LSU QB Travis Hunter 2024 Colorado CB/WR