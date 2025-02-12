Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants last year and immediately found success with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first season with his new team, he won Super Bowl LIX, proving his former club wrong for letting him go.

The Giants had the opportunity to retain Barkley, who wanted to stay in New York. However, as a free agent, he explored offers from other teams to find the best fit for his future.

Everyone recognized Barkley’s talent, but he took his game to another level in Philadelphia, helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley reacts to winning his first Super Bowl after leaving the Giants

Barkley’s departure will be remembered by the Giants for years to come. The former Penn State standout had a strong tenure in New York, but the team chose not to offer him a lucrative long-term deal, allowing him to walk in free agency.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Barkley stayed within the NFC East, signing with their division rivals, the Eagles. When rumors of his move to Philadelphia surfaced, New York’s front office wasn’t pleased, fearing he would strengthen a direct competitor.

During the team’s appearance on Hard Knocks, Giants co-owner John Mara admitted to general manager Joe Schoen that he wouldn’t be happy if Barkley joined the Eagles. Not only did Barkley make the move, but he also played a key role in helping Philadelphia win a Super Bowl in his first season.

For many fans, Barkley’s success felt like revenge against the Giants for not committing to him long-term. However, the running back has expressed gratitude for his time in New York and insists he holds no hard feelings toward his former team.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn’t really display my relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom,” Barkley said on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night. “They’re the people that brought me in. After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy. One, for my birthday and see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in. That clip is in the past and I’m happy to be an Eagle. I look at it as like Marshall Faulk — one of my favorite running backs — he played for the Colts, but he’s remembered as a Ram. Now I’m just trying to be remembered as an Eagle.”

Why did Saquon Barkley leave the Giants?

In 2023, the Giants faced a tough decision between extending Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley. They ultimately chose their quarterback, signing Jones to a long-term deal while giving Barkley a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2023 season.

While New York did offer Barkley a new deal last offseason, it wasn’t close to what the Eagles put on the table. As a result, he chose Philadelphia—and the rest is history.

