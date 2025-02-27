Former Longhorns star issues powerful, brief admission about Texas QB Arch Manning

Ahead of the NFL Draft, one Texas Longhorns former star delivered a strong admission about young sensation in college football, quarterback Arch Manning and his impact in The Forty Acres.

Arch Manning has become one of the biggest personalities in the nation, despite playing limited snaps as the QB2 in Austin. Thanks to his athleticisim and skill, along with his charisma, Manning has taken over center stage in Texas.

In the State where everything is bigger, Arch has become the leading character for the Longhorns. However, while his demeanor in the gridiron is ultra-competitive and flashy, his personality on campus differs.

Former Longhorns star Jahdae Barron, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and is shaping up to be a first-round selection, made a very concise, yet firm admission about Arch Manning’s presence in Texas. “He’s the most humblest kid I’ve ever been around,” Barron stated, via KVUE News.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Longhorns reunion?

As the NFL Draft looms closer, predictions about where each NCAA talent may land abundle. The teams thoroughly scout every prospect, and even players offer their two cents to their franchises, hoping to land star teammates.

see also Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning ahead of 2025 NCAAF season

Former Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy has only played through his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, yet his impact was pivotal as the team reached the Super Bowl. Worthy has now openly admitted who he wishes the franchise in Missouri drafts.

“Jahdae Barron to the Chiefs,” Worthy manifested on his X account, along with an emoji. The two played together in Texas for three years, as Worthy arrived as a freshman in 2021, and Barron had walked into the program in 2020.

Jahdae Barron of Texas speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Worthy played three years and declared for the draft as junior, while Barron is declaring as a second-year senior. Thus, Barron will be a 23-year-old rookie in the NFL, while Worthy will enter his sophomore season with 22 years.