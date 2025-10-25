Is Whit Weeks playing today, Oct. 25, for LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies?

Week 9 of College Football brings one of the most consequential matchups of the season, one that could undoubtedly shape the future of some programs. Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks’ LSU Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies, seeking a win that would bring them one step closer to a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for Brian Kelly’s team, Weeks has once again been ruled out, meaning he won’t see action alongside his teammates. The talented linebacker also missed his team’s last loss to Vanderbilt.

“Source: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (ankle) is officially out for the game against Texas A&M. He’s LSU’s star linebacker who was first-team All-SEC in 2024. He missed last week’s game against Vanderbilt,” the insider Pete Thamel reported via his X official account.

Once again, the Tigers’ defense looks severely depleted at a point in the College Football season where every win is a push forward, while each loss can mean a tough setback.

Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers.

What injury is affecting Weeks?

The LSU Tigers‘ defense has suffered another significant blow with news that starting linebacker and captain Whit Weeks will miss his second straight game, this time against No. 3 Texas A&M.

Weeks is battling a bone bruise in his ankle and remains in a non-weight-bearing boot, forcing the Tigers to once again navigate a crucial SEC contest without the “quarterback of their defense.”

Weeks’ impact on LSU’s defense

The absence of star linebacker Whit Weeks is a catastrophic loss for the LSU defense, as clearly evidenced by their performance last week. Weeks was sorely missed against Vanderbilt, where his elite tackling and field generalship were absent, allowing the Commodores’ offense to run wild for over 240 yards on the ground.

With Weeks sidelined again this week, the Tigers face an even greater challenge against a dynamic Texas A&M offense, desperately needing a better performance from their depleted front seven to contain the Aggies’ ground attack and get their season back on track.

