Kalen DeBoer issues strong warning to Alabama on South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has seemingly lost some magic during his sophomore season in college football. Still, Kalen DeBoer isn’t trying his luck as the Alabama Crimson Tide pay the Gamecocks a visit in Week 9 of the 2025 NCAA campaign.

DeBoer and Alabama are finally proving their worth in the NCAA. As a result, the Tide is now ranked 4th in the AP Poll. After four straight wins over ranked SEC opponents, the Crimson Tide hope to stay on this successful road when they visit the Gamecocks. South Carolina is far from its best version—3-4 in the season (1-3 in the SEC)—but DeBoer isn’t taking Sellers and Shane Beamer for granted.

“We’ve faced running backs and guys that are tough to bring down, but [Sellers] touches the ball every single play. So, you can get to him. That’s one thing. But you also, now, got to get him down,” DeBoer said about Sellers per On3.

“It’s not gonna be just one. It’s gotta take multiple guys rallying, coming from different directions. He’s got the speed. He’s got the size. He’s just, he’s super strong. He’s a relentless player. He fights for every yard he can get.”

LaNorris Sellers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri.

That’s enough

Ahead of every matchup in college football, teams pore over every second of film they can find on their opponents. When facing an SEC foe, that study becomes even more exhaustive. In games filled with history and bad blood, no coach wants to overlook a key detail that could come back to bite them.

However, when it came to Sellers, DeBoer and his staff didn’t need to spend much time watching tape—just a handful of plays were enough to make their point.

“Watched a cut-up this morning with the defensive staff, and it’s just one play after the other. There was more,” DeBoer stated. “We didn’t even need to see it all because the point was very clear, and we’ve gotta make sure our guys continue to rally.“

History behind the matchup

As DeBoer and Alabama travel for the game on Saturday, October 25, the Crimson Tide will make their sixth visit to Columbia. Fortunately for Bama, the school’s record against South Carolina is very favorable. Moreover, the Tide doesn’t seem to be too affected by being on the road.

Alabama and South Carolina have faced off 17 times in college football history. The school in Tuscaloosa has the upper hand with a lopsided 14-3 record to its name. When playing on the road, Bama is 4-2. The last time the ‘Script A’ lost to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium was during the 2010 season, when Saban and Alabama fell 35-21 to Spurrier and South Carolina.

