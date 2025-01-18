Longhorns QB Arch Manning loses two key weapons for the upcoming NCAAF season

The Texas Longhorns were one step away from reaching the National Championship Game, though a loss to the Buckeyes took that opportunity away. Looking ahead, and after Quinn Ewers’ decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian are now focused on planning for the next NCAAF season, with the news that they will be without two key pieces of their offense.

According to CBS Sports, tight end Amari Niblack, who plans to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities for the upcoming season, is making a move. The former Alabama player hauled in five receptions for 33 yards over nine appearances during his junior season with the Longhorns.

“NEWS: Texas TE Amari Niblack plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @CBSSports reports. The former Alabama transfer was a top 100 recruit in the 2022 class,” @TransferPortal_ stated via X.

While there is still no certainty about Niblack’s next destination in College Football, it is believed that any program able to secure his services will undoubtedly strengthen their offense for the upcoming season.

Amari Niblack #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball while being tackled by Junior Colson #25 and Makari Paige #7 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Niblack’s potential departure adds to that of Gunnar Helm, who just days ago, through an official statement on his social media, announced his decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Another loss for Manning and the Longhorns

The departure of several players from the roster that reached the CFP semifinals continues to unfold as the days go by. Following Niblack’s decision to enter the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian knows he will also be without another player on his offense.

According to College Football insider Pete Thamel, who announced via his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel, running back Nick Sanders will be leaving the Texas program.

“Texas running back Nik Sanders has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. Sanders becomes the 10th player from Texas to join the transfer portal this offseason, and the third to make the move after their College Football Playoff defeat to Ohio State.

Matthew Golden spoke about his experience being part of the Longhorns

Matthew Golden was one of the top wide receivers this season in the NCAAF, earning the opportunity to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. His move from Houston to the Longhorns strengthened him in many areas, and it was the player himself who made it clear what his time with the program meant to him.

“Originally I was supposed to end up at TCU, [but] I committed to UH, I wanted to stay at home, put on for the city. I stayed there for two years and then the portal opened, and Texas was the first school that reached out to me,” Golden said on the 3rd & Longhorn podcast. “I took the visit, and everything felt like home. The energy was good, just the foundation of the coaches and just knowing what it could bring to the table.”

“When I first got here, the offense wasn’t clicking for me,” Golden also added. “I texted Coach Sark and I was just like, if I could come meet with you once or twice during the week just to go over the formations and stuff like that. One day I went in there and he just sat down and he laid everything out for me, just the small details and everything, and after that it clicked for me.”

“That was my end goal, was to make it to the next level,” he finally concluded. “Just having the foundation that I had and the coaching staff that was here at the University of Texas, they put me in position to go and follow my dreams. They changed my life tremendously.”