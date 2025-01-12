NCAAF News: Bill Belichick, UNC sign top weapon for next season, amid NFL speculation

In the blink of an eye, the North Carolina Tar Heels have become an attractive program and one big contender in the ACC. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick‘s arrival painted a whole different picture in Chapel Hill, and although the buzz is loud surrounding Belichick’s possible return to an NFL job, he is focused on the task at hand, bringing in a top talent for the upcoming campaign.

North Carolina is coming off a 6-7 campaign, capped off with a 27-14 loss during their bowl game against the UConn Huskies at Fenway Park. Though clinching bowl eligibilitiy is always a positive note in a season, the Tar Heels will seek much better results during their first year under Belichick.

Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill has completely shifted the tune heading into the 2025 NCAA season. The Tar Heels’ bar is now set much higher as they embark in a grueling fight for the ACC crown. However, UNC cannot help but take notice of the constant buzz surrounding Belichick and the interest from NFL teams hoping to bring the Super Bowl-winningest coach back to the league.

Regardless, Belichick is 100% focused on his job in Carolina, and has dismissed any potential return to the NFL. Amid the speculation, mostly due to the reported Tom Brady’s Las Vegas Raiders interest in Bill, the Tar Heels have brought in a top redshirt freshman to boost their offense’s firepower.

University of North Carolina welcomes Bill Belichick during halftime. NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between La Salle and University of North Carolina at Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Wide receiver Jason Robinson has signed with the the University of North Carolina. The Washington transfer arrives in Chapel Hill after redshirting the 2024 season, his first in college football.

Robinson’s numbers in high school

Jason Robinson played for San Juan Hills during his senior year of high school football. He previously played his sophomore and junior years at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, both schools in California. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

During his senior campaign in 2023, Robinson registered 68 catches for 900 yards and nine touchdowns, helping guide the school to an 11-2 record, falling at the CIF Southern Section Division III playoff semifinals, per On3.

Though he missed a stride due to his redshirt year in Washington, Belichick has claimed a top weapon in the portal and one that can thrive as the Tar Heels hope to make the ACC Championship.

North Carolina GM shuts down Belichick’s NFL rumors

Shortly after reports emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders had inquired about Belichick to fill their vacant head coaching position following Antonio Pierce’s firing, UNC General Manager Michael Lombardi issued a strong statement denying those claims.

Bill Belichick during a meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic at Banski dvori, in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 3, 2024.

“Completely committed. 1,000% committed,” Lombardi said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I know for Coach Belichick and myself those conversations — look, guys that do the insider stuff for the NFL they’ve got to put stories out there. That one was a complete falsehood. Coach Belichick when that story came out was recruiting in South Jersey. That story had no legs.”

Thus, Belichick is set to stay in Chapel Hill and fully invested in putting together a competitive team in college football. The Tar Heels will kickstart their 2025 campaign against the TCU Horned Frogs on August 30 at home.