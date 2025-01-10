In recent days, reports suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders might be interested in hiring Bill Belichick. However, another Super Bowl-winning coach is now set to interview for the head coach vacancy with the AFC West team.

The Raiders have struggled to be a competitive franchise in recent years. Despite efforts from the front office, success has eluded the team, and the 2024 NFL season was the final straw.

With the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all making the playoffs, the Raiders’ front office has decided to implement big changes for 2025. They are now in search of a new head coach, and a Super Bowl champion could soon be leading the team in Las Vegas.

Raiders set to interview Super Bowl-winning coach next week

With the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all having remarkable 2024 seasons, the Raiders watched as all their division rivals made the playoffs while they did not.

The team has undergone significant changes in recent years. In 2023, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, their longtime starting quarterback, in an attempt to find a new leader at the position.

However, their efforts fell short. No quarterback was able to guide the team to success, and now the Raiders are not only searching for a new quarterback but also a top-tier head coach.

With Antonio Pierce no longer with the team, rumors surfaced that Tom Brady, now a minority owner of the club, was trying to persuade Bill Belichick to join the Raiders. However, another Super Bowl-winning coach is set to be interviewed next week.

Pete Carroll, former head coach for the Seattle Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have scheduled an interview with Pete Carroll. The 73-year-old coach led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII and is reportedly exploring options for an NFL comeback this year.

Are the Raiders no longer interested in Bill Belichick?

Recently, it was reported that Brady had reached out to Bill Belichick to lure him back to the league. However, Belichick has since signed a five-year contract with the UNC Tar Heels, making it unlikely he would leave them for an NFL return.

On the other hand, Pete Carroll is currently available to sign with any team. This makes it easier for the Raiders to pursue Carroll without creating conflict with UNC over potentially “poaching” their head coach.

