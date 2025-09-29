NCAAF News: Deion Sanders delivers blunt admission after Buffaloes’ tough loss vs BYU

A good portion of the College Football season has already been played, and at this stage, every win is crucial — just as every loss is a tough setback. The Colorado Buffaloes continue their inconsistent journey, alternating results, and this time Deion Sanders’ squad fell at home to the BYU Cougars.

Heading into the game, it was expected to be a tightly contested matchup between both programs, and the Buffaloes’ halftime lead seemed to signal a promising outcome. However, Colorado was unable to hold on to their advantage due to key mistakes, and it was the visiting team who ultimately came away with a 24–21 victory.

True to his style and never one to hold back, Coach Prime expressed his frustration over letting the lead slip away, knowing it was a hard-fought game that ultimately came down to the smallest details.

“Tough fought game,” he said. “I can’t say I’m highly upset, I’m upset with a few things, but sometimes when it seems like you have more talent, but you didn’t quite win the game, it makes it feel somewhat awkward. We had opportunities, a tremendous amount of opportunities, but nevertheless, we didn’t cash in on it. And sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes. And they got to do something about that.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

“At halftime, we challenged certain positions to go out there and up their game, challenge their opponents. We didn’t get that. We got the same thing that we had in the first half. We gotta do better as a staff, as a team, and I’ve got to do better. Let’s go.”

Focusing on the mental side of the game

There’s no denying the talent on the Buffaloes’ roster. However, many believe the team plays with a heavy emotional load, which may be affecting their ability to close out games at the right moment — allowing opponents the chance to come back.

“We can try but they have to step up,” the HC said. “I am not going to make excuses for them. They have to step up. I don’t know what else I can say about it. They are prepared, they are studying film, same thing that we saw on the scout team, the same plays they ran tonight.

“It was a great scouting output for the staff. We just have to step up and make the plays that were there. We had tremendous opportunities to make the plays that were there. We just didn’t.”

What’s next for the Buffaloes?

The road ahead looks more challenging than it may seem, and the Buffaloes will need to prepare in the best possible way to secure as many wins as they can in the games to come.

@ TCU, October 4

vs Iowa State, October 11

@ Utah, October 25

vs Arizona, November 1

@ West Virginia, November 8

