NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes strong self-critique following Colorado’s win over Wyoming

Expectations in Boulder are always high — but this College Football season hasn’t exactly started according to plan for the Colorado Buffaloes. While they’re coming off a solid win over Wyoming, and their 2-2 record may look respectable on paper, head coach Deion Sanders has made it clear he’s far from satisfied with his team’s overall performance so far.

Coach Prime knows his team has much more to give — and that was evident in the first half, as the Buffaloes came out firing, looking to dominate their opponent from the opening snap. However, Sanders wasn’t pleased with how his squad closed out the game, suggesting they may have taken their foot off the gas down the stretch.

“I’m happy with the results, but I’m not happy with the finish,” Sanders said via On3.com. “I told our young men too much, haha and hehe on the sideline when we got the lead. And hats off to the opposition. I mean, they did a wonderful job getting back in that game and playing their butts off with a no-quit attitude.

“Much love to their head coach and the coaching staff. They came here and played their butts off, and they did not give up. And I wish we could have a little more killer instinct to really put teams away, like we’re capable of doing.”

Head coach Jay Sawvel of the Wyoming Cowboys and Head coach Deion Sanders.

Strong support for Salter

Shedeur Sanders’ departure to the NFL left a cloud of uncertainty around who would take over as starting quarterback for the Buffaloes this season. After conducting several evaluations and tests during the offseason, head coach Deion Sanders made a bold decision by placing his trust in Kaidon Salter — a player he believes still has plenty to prove and even more to offer.

“He hasn’t reached that potential yet, but he’s getting more and more comfortable with everything,” Sanders said. “I think the offensive line only surrendered one sack, which is tremendous, and my hats off to them.”

What’s next for the Buffaloes?

With their sights set on staying in the win column and keeping their playoff hopes alive, here’s a look at the upcoming matchups for the Colorado Buffaloes:

vs BYU, September 27

@ TCU, October 4

vs Iowa State, October 11

@ Utah, October 25

vs Arizona, November 1

