Getting drafted in the NFL is a dream come true for many, but that doesn’t mean it’s all fun and games. It’s a tough business and getting drafted to the right situation is key to having a successful career in the league. Hence, Deion Sanders defended his son Shedeur Sanders for the decision to reject being Lamar Jackson‘s backup in Baltimore.

Deion appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. He defended the fact that Shedeur didn’t want to go the Ravens. “How in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?‘… I’ve never sat on the bench and said ‘Well, I’ve learned a lot today’…”

Sanders‘ rookie year has been watching the action from the bench though. He is the backup for Joe Flacco on the Browns. However, there’s a solid argument to what Deion said. In the end, it’s easier to get a chance against a 40-year-old in the twilight of his career than against an elite, two-time MVP like Lamar Jackson who is in the middle of his prime.

Deion also revealed another team called Shedeur

Deion said that the Philadelphia Eagles also inquire about Sanders prior to the NFL Draft. However, it would be a similar case to that of the Ravens. Jalen Hurts has guided this team to two Super Bowls, winning one of them. He is in the middle of his prime, a top-tier quarterback, and Sanders could not just go and take his place.

Shedeur Sanders was selected in the 5th round in the 2025 NFL Draft

Now, the Eagles rely heavily on the running game and across his College Football career, Shedeur showed mobility but not precisely a dual-threat approach. Same with the Ravens, the fit is not just there.

Shedeur couldn’t beat Flacco but has the chance to get snaps

Cleveland didn’t offer him a starting job, but it does provide the possibility of eventually fighting for it. Joe Flacco is not going to be there for long, and is also clearly not a top-tier QB.

Hence, Shedeur doesn’t have to beat a top 10 signal-caller, he just needs to outplay him when he gets the chance to do so. Considering Flacco hasn’t played well at all, it shouldn’t be as tough for Shedeur to do it.