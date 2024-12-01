Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning sends clear message about what it means to face Penn State

After defeating the Washington Huskies and finishing the regular season undefeated in the NCAAF, Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning knows how challenging it will be to face Penn State.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the post game press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. CSM.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireOregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the post game press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. CSM.

By Matías Persuh

The Oregon Ducks‘ season in the NCAAF has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent, to the point where they remained undefeated throughout the 12-game regular season. After a dominant victory over Washington Huskies, Dan Lanning‘s squad will now face Penn State in the Big 10 Championship.

Next Saturday, December 7th, the team led by Dillon Gabriel will face none other than the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in Indianapolis. After cruising through the regular season without a hitch, the Ducks will now take on Penn State in what promises to be a high-stakes, high-flying showdown—something that Lanning has already fully embraced.

Following an important victory against the Huskies, Oregon’s head coach faced the media. When asked about what next Saturday’s game represents, Lanning stated: “The opportunity to do something special. First year in the conference. To get an opportunity in a game like that against a great team.”

Their upcoming opponent clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship game after their win over Maryland and a shocking Ohio State loss to Michigan.

Dan Lanning

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks greets quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks on senior day before their game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

The dominant victory over the Huskies

The Ducks‘ final home game could not have ended on a more positive note. A commanding 49-21 victory over the Huskies was a true reflection of what has been an outstanding season for the Oregon team.

NCAAF News: Sherrone Moore sends clear message after Michigan’s road win over Ohio State

see also

Once the game was over, Lanning expressed great satisfaction with his players’ performance, beyond the lopsided scoreline: “Feels good,” the HC said. “I’m very proud of our players.”

“Alright, that was a fun one. I’m really excited, more than anything for those 31 seniors that we got to recognize before the game started. They work so hard and some of them have been here since the day we got here, so for them to be able to enjoy a moment like that after hard work really excites me and certainly excites our team. Proud of our fans tonight. I thought they showed up, and certainly made an impact. You know you come to Oregon to play in games and moments like that,” Lanning concluded.

The impact of Tez Johnson’s return

In recent weeks, the Ducks’ offense had been significantly impacted by the noticeable absence of the team’s star wide receiver, Tez Johnson. One of Dillon Gabriel’s most lethal teammates in the attack made his return this weekend, and it was the QB himself who expressed his excitement about the addition.

“I think more than playing, I think it helps with overall morale, his lively energy, and of course when he gets the ball in his hands. There’s a lot that comes with that. We love Tez, we need him and he’s a big part of what we do,” Gabriel said.

Johnson had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Huskies, while Gabriel ended the season completing 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Matías Persuh

