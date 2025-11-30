Auburn new HC Alex Golesh bid farewell with one word before leaving South Florida

The Auburn Tigers didn’t have the season-finale they hoped for. After falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide at home in the Iron Bowl, the school confirmed Alex Golesh will be the head coach going forward in college football.

Golesh is coming off a sensational year with the South Florida Bulls. Though the school fell short of the American Championship Game, the Bulls recorded a 9-3 record (6-2 conference) while taking down two ranked programs in the NCAA. Although the Bulls have earned bowl eligibility, Golesh won’t be on campus for that game, as he is headed to Auburn.

After three seasons in Tampa, Golesh is now moving to the next chapter in his coaching career. As he leaves town, he posted a brief, one-word reaction about his time with the University of South Florida.

“Grateful,” Golesh stated through his X account (formerly Twitter), along with a horns emoji and a picture of him and his family after the 52-3 victory against the Rice Owls.

Alex Golesh runs off the field

Golesh record with USF

Through three college football campaigns with the Bulls, Golesh led the program to three straight winning seasons, including two bowl victories. As he walks away from the school in Cigar City, Golesh leaves behind a 23-15 record.

Golesh accomplished quite the turnaround for South Florida. Over the previous four years, the Bulls had gone 8-37—including two one-win seasons. With Golesh out of the picture, the school must find the perfect replacement to keep the vibes high.

Auburn looking to end losing seasons hex

With Golesh entering the picture, the Tigers have reason to believe the worst may be behind them. Coming off five straight losing seasons in the NCAA, Golesh will be tasked with righting the ship at Auburn. Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze couldn’t, but Golesh will hope for better luck as he takes over the reins.

With Auburn falling just short of the six-win quota to make a bowl game appearance ensues Golesh will have extra time to get to work in Auburn. In order to turn the tide, he will need all the time he can get.

