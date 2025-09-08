NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia receive encouraging news as Tennessee will miss key starters in must-see matchup

When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, only one program will walk out undefeated. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs may have gotten the upper-hand as key injuries will affect the Vols in a crucial SEC showdown in the 2025 NCAA season.

Though their record indicates perfection, it’s been a tough start to the 2025 college football campaign in Knoxville. The Volunteers have suffered key injuries, and they will continue to be a factor when the Bulldogs walk into campus.

Smart and the Dawgs have yet to win over fans in Athens with their performances. Georgia may be 2-0, but it hasn’t exactly passed the eye test so far this NCAA season. Saturday’s showdown at Neyland Stadium will serve as the Bulldogs’ first true challenge—and it could be a trial by fire. Fortunately for Smart and company, Tennessee will miss both of its starting cornerbacks.

Missing CB1 and CB2

As reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Volunteers will be without Jermod McCoy (torn ACL back in January) and Rickey Gibson III (upper-body) when the Dawgs visit them in Knoxville.

Josh Heupel at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Both defensive backs had missed the action last weekend, when Tennessee steamrolled East Tennessee State. However, Josh Heupel and company know the school in Johnson City doesn’t compare even remotely to the program in Athens.

Might be a sign

With Tennessee missing two key pieces to their defensive puzzle, Georgia’s offense might be licking its lips. The Dawgs haven’t managed to hit the ground running in the 2025 college football season.

Perhaps this upcoming matchup is just what Gunner Stockton and the attacking unit need to build momentum and gain confidence. So far, the starting quarterback in Athens has flown under the radar. On Saturday, that could all change if the Dawgs make a statement in Knoxville.

