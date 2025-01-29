Trending topics:
NCAAF News: National champion with Buckeyes commits to Arch Manning’s Longhorns ahead of 2025 season

Former Ohio State Buckeyes player and member of the 2024 national championship team has committed to the Texas Longhorns, joining quarterback Arch Manning.

By Federico O'donnell

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Texas Longhorns ended their season in despair and frustration after a narrow loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ultimately the Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship, but a player on the program has decided to transfer to the University of Texas, where he’ll join Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian for the 2025 campaign.

The Longhorns are aiming for gold next season, any other end result would be too little reward for one of the top programs in college football. However, Texas will be up against an uphill battle.

Arch Manning will lead the burnt orange as the starting quarterback for the first time since arriving in Austin in 2023. Expectations are sky-high for the heir of the Manning royal QB family, and they are as high for the program.

As the Longhorns gear up for the 2025 NCAA season, they have signed an exciting talent from the current reigning program in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns poses for a photo after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Buckeye nose-tackle Hero Kanu has committed to Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns, as reported by On3 Sports. Kanu inclined towards the University of Texas over offers from Georgia and Florida, among others. Born in Germany, Kanu has two seasons of eligibility remaining. and poses as a big addition for the defense as he stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds.

Kanu’s stats in Columbus

Kanu redshirted his freshman year in 2022, and had been in and out of the lineup during his next two seasons with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. As he arrives in Austin, Kanu registers 29 games played on his career, recording 14 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack.

D-linemen transfers

Kanu is now the third defensive lineman to transfer to Sarkisian’s program ahead of Manning’s first season as starting quarterback. He joins North Carolina’s Travis Shaw and Purdue’s Cole Brevard.

Depth at the position will be crucial as the Longhorns are losing Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Bill Norton, and Jermayne Lole, all defensive lineman that elected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

