Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders reveals the first teams he will meet with ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will feature several quarterbacks who have declared themselves eligible. Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the highest picks and it was the player himself who revealed the first franchises he will meet with.

In a recent appearance on his older brother Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel, Well Off Media, Shedeur discussed the first two teams he will meet with ahead of the draft: the Cleveland Browns will be first, followed by the New York Giants.

“The ’30 visits’ start like March 4. I’ve got the Browns (first), then the Giants,” the Buffaloes quarterback stated.

The first pick of the upcoming draft belongs to the Tennessee Titans, although there is still uncertainty about whether they will select a quarterback. In second place are the Browns, while the Giants hold the third pick. Both franchises could be a potential destination for Shedeur next season.

A genera view of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints on September 14, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Does Shedeur Sanders have a favorite team?

Several franchises are in desperate need of adding a talented quarterback to their roster. Despite the many options available, Shedeur Sanders stated that he has no preference for any particular team.

“Out of the teams (reportedly interested), there’s not really one that I’m looking forward to, there’s not really one I’m looking past,” Sanders told NFL Network. “It’s all about the process. The teams picking me, I don’t really have much of a say on that.

“Just meeting the owners, meeting the coaches, meeting the GMs, and them being able to understand me and not reading the headlines and what you see. … Those coaches I’ve met, it’s been good, and they didn’t really expect me to be who I am.”

Shedeur reflected on what he can bring to any team

Shedeur’s talent has caused several teams to set their sights on him. Regarding what he can bring to this new chapter in his life, the player was clear in stating that he will give his all to whichever team chooses him.

“What you’re getting is a complete package, you’re getting everything you could ask for,” Sanders said. “Able to handle the media. Able to handle the scrutiny that the NFL comes with. Having a leader that knows.

“I’ve been in a lot of situations — good, bad and ugly — and I’ve been the same through it all. Nothing really fazes me; you can tell I play like that.”