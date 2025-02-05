The Florida State Seminoles undoubtedly had a season to forget last year in the NCAAF, and they will need to turn things around quickly if they want better results. Mike Norvell could face a significant loss on his staff for the upcoming season, as one of his assistants is being sought by an NFL team.

Adam Fuller, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Seminoles last season, is reportedly set to join the Los Angeles Chargers, becoming part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff for the upcoming season. If confirmed, it would be a significant loss for Norvell heading into the new season.

The news was confirmed by College Football insider Pete Thamel, who reported via his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel_ that Fuller’s arrival at one of the playoff teams is imminent. He is set to join as the new safeties coach.

“The Chargers are set to hire former Florida State DC Adam Fuller as the team’s new safeties coach. He’s a veteran college defensive coordinator with stops at FSU, Memphis and Marshall. He served as the head coach at Assumption College in 2008.”

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles reacts in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Fuller has coached safeties throughout his career, including at FSU and Marshall while coordinating. The open staff spot came when former Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary left to become the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan,” Thamel also added.

Florida State’s last campaign ended on a very negative note. Just two wins and ten losses marked a tough season for Norvell’s team, which will look to improve on their performance in the upcoming season.

Cromartie Sr. excited about his son’s commitment to FSU

Former Seminoles cornerback and NFL veteran Antonio Cromartie Sr. expressed great excitement upon hearing the news that his son, Antonio Cromartie Jr., has committed to Norvell’s program for the upcoming season.

“It was just a surreal moment. I always told him, he didn’t have to follow in my footsteps,” Cromartie, Sr. said to the press. “He didn’t have to go play at Florida State, but for him to get the offer on Christmas day, that’s better than any gift that I can give him, you know, to a school that he always wanted to go to.”

After his notable decision, Cromartie Jr. said: “It’s really exciting. I’ve always dreamed of playing at Florida State as a kid, and now that I’m here, I’m just grateful.”